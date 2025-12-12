Dubai [UAE], December 12 (ANI): Zimbabwe cricket legend, seasoned coach and ILT20 commentator Andy Flower, has applauded the league's efforts of nurturing cricket talent across the Gulf countries and bringing world-class players to the region's cricket stage.

Advertisement

Flower, who coached the Gulf Giants to the title in the inaugural season, reflected on the glory. "It's been great to be here from the inception. Winning it in the first year with the Giants was special, not just because it was DP World ILT20's first season, but also as the first major venture of the Adani family into professional cricket. Working with them through those years was a pleasure, and bringing instant results was rewarding," he said, , as per a press release from ILT20.

Advertisement

Speaking about the ILT20's impact, Flower said, "The DP World ILT20 has been a revelation. The quality of cricket and the sheer talent coming from all over the world is impressive. Just look at the players competing this year -- Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Tom Banton, James Vince -- some of the finest names who bring their skills and excitement to the league."

Advertisement

"What I find most impressive are the initiatives to include players from Gulf countries like Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. This tournament is not just about high-quality cricket but also about spreading the game's reach and raising standards in this part of the world. The improvement in UAE players is tremendous," he added.

Flower praised emerging UAE talents like Aayan Khan, who most recently became the first UAE player to win the Player of the Match award in Season 4 after bagging three wickets against the Sharjah Warriorz. "I have worked closely with Aayan Khan, the talented left-arm spinning all-rounder for the Gulf Giants. He's a wonderful cricketer with strong international experience. Another standout is Muhammad Waseem, arguably the best UAE player at the moment. He could hold his own in any franchise tournament globally, performing impressively on both the international and franchise stages," he said.

Advertisement

Reflecting on his role in the league, Flower said, "Commentating for DP World ILT20 gives me the perfect opportunity to engage with a game I love without the pressure of coaching. I enjoy analysing and talking about cricket in a relaxed environment, which adds a different and enjoyable dimension to my career." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)