"Not many like Shubman": Football legend Rio Ferdinand praises Indian star cricketer

Paris [France], February 9 (ANI): Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand met India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill in Paris on Monday, sharing his admiration for the young cricketer on Instagram.

In the post, Rio wrote about meeting many sportspersons, but few have matched Shubman's curiosity. The legendary footballer further added that Gill asked him many questions about his football journey, leadership, and relationships.

"I meet a lot of sports stars on my travels, but not many have shown me their curious mind so quickly, like Shubman. After sitting down and ordering our soft drinks, I sensed curiosity through detailed questions about my football journey as a player, about leadership & relationships, all stemming from a huge desire (I felt) for Shubman to draw parallels where he could apply to his world of cricket. Now who knows what he takes from what I said or if anything I said resonates, but my point is for someone so young to quickly set about probing, questioning, exploring different things with the only aim being to better himself". Rio wrote on in his Instagram post.

Rio praised Gill for his achievements in his young cricketing career, while remaining highly humble despite having achieved such major feats. The former England footballer wishes to come to India.

"It was a refreshing moment given what he has achieved already at such a young age in the cricket world, yet he exudes humility on a level that you would normally associate with a guy on the come up with not much achieved. I've been inspired to come to India again...this time I will be there in the not too distant future...India, watch this space!!!" the Football legend.

Gill will now feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition. The right-handed batter will captain the Gujarat Titans, with the 2026 season kicking off on March 26.

In the previous edition, Gill had a brilliant run with the bat, scoring 650 runs with an excellent average of 50 and a good strike rate of 155.88. The 26-year-old was the fourth-highest run getter during the IPL 2025 season.

Rio Ferdinand, considered one of England's greatest defenders, played 81 times for the national team between 1997 and 2011, and was a member of three FIFA World Cup squads.

The great footballer is considered one of the greatest defenders for his nation. Rio also played for Manchester United.

In his career at Manchester United, Rio won six Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League title, and one FIFA Club World Cup. Rio also won the English Super Cup four times and the English League Cup three times. (ANI)

