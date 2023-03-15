Not scoring big was eating me up, says Kohli

PTI

Ahmedabad, March 14

India’s star batter Virat Kohli has admitted that not being able to make any substantial contribution to the Indian team’s cause for a long time was “eating him up” and he let the expectations overwhelm him a bit because he was desperate to score a big Test hundred.

Kohli hit a splendid 186 against Australia in the drawn fourth Test, ending a three-year wait to get his 28th Test century.

In a conversation with head coach Rahul Dravid, the 34-year-old Kohli revealed that the weight of expectations became a bit tough to handle for him.

“Honestly, I’ve let the complications grow on me a bit because of my shortcomings,” Kohli told Dravid. “The desperation to get to the three-figure mark is something that can grow on you as a batsman. I let that happen to me to a certain extent. But a flip side to it is, I’m not a guy who is happy with 40-45. I take a lot of pride in performing for the team. When I’m batting on 40, I know I can get a 150. That was eating me up a lot,” he added.

“Why am I not able to get that big score for the team? Because I took pride in the fact that when the team needed me, I stood up, scoring in difficult conditions. The fact that I wasn’t able to do that, was bothering me,” he added.

“If I’ve to be honest, it does become a little difficult as the moment you step out of the hotel room, right from the guy outside, to the guy in the lift, the bus driver everyone is saying ‘we want a hundred’. So, it does play on your mind all the time but that’s also the beauty of playing for so long to have these complications come up and overcome these challenges,” he added.

Kohli’s 364-ball innings spanned more than eight hours. It was his 75th international century across formats. Dravid said he was also desperate to see the former skipper score that big hundred.

“I’ve seen him as a player, seen a lot of hundreds of him on TV. After I took over as the coach about 15-16 months ago, I was a bit desperate to see him score a Test hundred. You made me wait a long time but it was an absolute privilege to watch an innings and the way you constructed it,” said Dravid.