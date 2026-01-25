"Not supposed to play for long": Jasprit Bumrah speaks on completing 10 years in international cricket

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 25 (ANI): India's star speedster Jasprit Bumrah expressed pride and gratitude as he completed 10 years in international cricket. Bumrah highlighted overcoming doubts, injuries, and pain to achieve longevity in the game, and he's eager to continue representing India.

Advertisement

Bumrah played his first international match on the white-ball tour of Australia early in 2016, off the back of a domestic season in which he excelled for Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy and topped the bowling charts in the Vijay Hazare tournament. He was the highest wicket-taker in the T20I leg of that Australia tour, which India won 3-0.

Advertisement

"(On completing 10 years in international cricket) It feels really good. I, as a child, only dreamt to play one game, and you know, 10 years playing for your country, not in order after being a fast bowler, fighting aches and pains, assumptions, and opinions. Because when people saw me, I was not supposed to play for long. People gave me six months. So this is something that I was really proud of, playing for your country for so long, and hopefully the journey continues because that is something that, you know, it's a feather in my cap, and I'll keep it with me," Jasprit Bumrah said after the third T20I against New Zealand.

Advertisement

India restricted New Zealand to 153/9 in the 3rd T20I at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium with Jasprit Bumrah leading the charge. Bumrah, who took a wicket off his first ball of the match, finished with a brilliant figure of 3/17, which also earned him the player of the match award.

"I'm happy as long as I'm able to contribute. So if the team wants me to bowl with the new ball and bowl in the end, if they want me to bowl in the end, I'm happy to do that. I did that in the Asia Cup as well. That was a new role for me. I've never done that before for too long. They've only played three overs, but as a team we have to be flexible, and so I'm flexible," he added.

Advertisement

A brutal display of batting performance by opener Abhishek Sharma, captain Suryakumar Yadav and left-handed batter Ishan Kishan helped Team India to chase down the 154-run target in just 10 overs against New Zealand in the third T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

With this victory, the Men in Blue took an unbeaten 3-0 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)