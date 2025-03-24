Not sure yet who opens, focus on right combination: PBKS' Haddin ahead of Gujarat Titans clash

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 24 (ANI): Punjab Kings assistant coach Brad Haddin revealed that the franchise is still evaluating its options for the opening pair ahead of their Indian Premier League season opener.

PBKS is set to kick off its Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign with first match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 25. As the team takes the field, the excitement among fans is palpable, and expectations run high for a stellar season ahead.

Under Ricky Ponting's coaching and Shreyas Iyer's leadership, Punjab Kings are ready to make a strong statement this season. Ahead of their first match, Assistant coach Brad Haddin addressed the press and gave insight into the team's preparations.

"I think the key focus for us since we've got here is to get our players ready for the season. We had a good camp in Dharamsala, where we got to know a lot of our Indian players and we're very excited about the talent we have. They're very athletic, they're going to be a brave, brave cricket team," Haddin said in pre-march press conference.

With speedsters Kagiso Rabada and Mohammad Siraj leading the Titans' pace attack, Haddin was asked about the Kings' opening combination in their first match of the season.

"We are not sure who opens yet. We have got guys like Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis who have done it well in the past as well. So we have to make sure that we get the right combination."

He said the team has players for every position needed.

"We want to make sure that they play brave cricket and as per the situation in front of them. This is a new group. We have players in every position we needed who can adapt to play in different roles. I think we've got experience right through," Haddin said.

The Punjab Kings assistant coach praised the team's bonding and said it had trickled down from captain Shreyas Iyer.

"I think the culture is driven from our leaders. We have a very driven captain in Shreyas Iyer who has had a lot of success in this format of the game. He has brought everyone together. The staff is on the same page as the players. We are a really tight group, but it's been led by the standards and the habits that the captain sets," he signed off. (ANI)

