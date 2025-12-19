DT
Home / Sports / "Not surprised, played really well again today": Travis Head lauds Khawaja's resilience batting in 3rd Ashes Test

"Not surprised, played really well again today": Travis Head lauds Khawaja's resilience batting in 3rd Ashes Test

ANI
Updated At : 06:15 PM Dec 19, 2025 IST
Adelaide [Australia], December 19 (ANI): Australia's star opener Travis Head on Friday praised veteran batter Usman Khawaja's performance in the third Ashes test against England, highlighting the strength of their squad.

Head also believes anyone in their 15-player squad could be playing, given the experience the Australian team has.

Khawaja, who missed the second Test due to injury, was included in Australia's 15-member squad for the third Test. Initially left out of the playing XI, he got his chance when Steve Smith fell ill, securing a spot in the team.

Khawaja seized the opportunity, scoring a crucial 82 in the first innings, showcasing his resilience and skills, followed by a decent 40 in the third innings. His knock played a significant role in Australia's strong position against England in the third Ashes Test at stumps on Day 3.

"Not surprised, played really well again today. That's what we've got within our squad of 15. I know he would have been disappointed earlier in the week to be told he's missing out, but then to draw on that, to be told again in the morning (on day one that he was playing). He may or may not have expected it in the back of his mind; he would have been preparing to play. I think anyone in this 15 could be playing. Everyone's got the experience," Travis Head said as per cricket.au.com.

Coming to the match, a day of Test cricket which started with immense promise and hope for England courtesy a brilliant century partnership between skipper Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer ended as another gruelling day at work courtesy a century from hometown hero Head and his partnerships with Khawaja, Alex Carey, putting Australia in front at the end of day three of Ashes third Test at Adelaide Oval on Friday.

At the end of day three, England was 271/4, with Head (142*) and Carey (52*) unbeaten. They lead by 356 runs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

