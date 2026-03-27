"Not thinking about future, just the present": Sai Sudharsan on his mindset ahead of IPL 2026

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 27 (ANI): India and Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Sai Sudharsan emphasised a calm and focused approach ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. He said his priority is to stay in present and concentrate on the immediate task of contributing to his team's success.

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Having prepared thoroughly for IPL, Sudharsan believes he has given himself the best chance to perform well. Rather than thinking about future outcomes, Sudharsan said he is channelling all his energy into helping his GT win in the tournament.

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While speaking to ANI, Sai Sudharsan said, "I will look at it in a very simple way that there is an important job in front of us to do. And I think I have given myself the best time to prepare. I have given myself the best opportunity to be equipped before the tournament starts. So I think that's the biggest thing which I have in my mind. I am not thinking about going ahead. I am not thinking about what is going to happen after the IPL or later in the year. I think right now, being in the present and giving our best to make our team win. I think that is the important thing as of now. So I am giving all the energy to that."

Sudharsan enjoyed a phenomenal IPL 2025 campaign with the Titans, clinching the Orange Cap after amassing 759 runs in 15 matches at an impressive average of 54.21 and a blistering strike rate of 156.17, including a superb century and six half-centuries under his belt.

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Overall, since his IPL debut in 2022, Sudharsan has slammed 1793 runs in just 40 fixtures at a brilliant average of 49.81, including two hundreds and 12 fifties to his name.

Sudharsan also praised GT head coach Ashish Nehra for his player-centric coaching style, highlighting his ability to understand each player's strengths and weaknesses.

He noted that Nehra provides clear, personalised guidance on what is needed to improve.

"Ashu bhai (Ashish Nehra) is one of the players' coach where he understands the player very well; he understands his strengths and weaknesses. He would tell me what I require. He would tell me what my batting requires. And I think that is the greatest ability of Ashu bhai," he added.

GT made their IPL debut in 2022 and won the crown that year. In the following year, they reached the final but suffered a defeat against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

GT failed to qualify for the second round of IPL 2024, while they lost the IPL 2025 eliminator against the Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2026 is set to kick off from March 28, with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad, while GT will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their first game of the IPL 2026 season on March 31 in Mullanpur. (ANI)

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