"Not thinking about future": Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez on Ronaldo

Leiria [Portugal], June 10 (ANI): Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has said that Cristiano Ronaldo is not focused on the possibility that Wednesday's friendly against Nigeria could be his final appearance on home soil for the national team.

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Ronaldo, 41, is set to feature in a record sixth FIFA World Cup as he continues his quest to win the only major international trophy missing from his illustrious career.

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The Portuguese legendary footballer remains one of the most prolific scorers in international football history, having netted 143 goals in 227 appearances, a tally that continues to grow.

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Since making his debut for Portugal in 2003, Ronaldo has consistently delivered at the highest level and also holds the record for the most hat-tricks in international football, with 10 to his name.

"Our captain sets an example in everything he does," Martinez said of Ronaldo, as quoted by ESPN.

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"He gives his all, 24 hours a day, to help the national team. Our captain and the rest of the players are not thinking about the future. We don't know what can happen in the future because they can get injured and there are decisions that are out of their hands."

"The focus is on training, being the best, putting the concepts into practice and showing pride in wearing the shirt. That's the example he sets. His sole aim is to use it for tomorrow to improve," he added.

According to ESPN, Ronaldo is expected to start on Wednesday in Portugal's last warm-up friendly in Leiria before the World Cup.

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old forward posted a series of images on Instagram from Portugal's training camp as he continues to prepare for the global event.

The 41-year-old forward appeared in high spirits during the session, taking part in drills alongside his teammates as Portugal intensified preparations for the tournament.

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Portugal, the reigning Nations League champions, will begin their Group K campaign in Houston against the Democratic Republic of the Congo on June 17. They will then face Uzbekistan at the same venue on June 23 before concluding their group stage against Colombia in Miami on June 27. The tournament will run from June 11 to July 19.

Recently, Ronaldo finally conquered Saudi Arabia after he guided Al Nassr to their 11th Saudi Pro League (SPL) title after scoring twice in a commanding 4-1 victory over Damac, securing the superstar's first league crown in Saudi Arabia since joining the club in January 2023.

Portugal World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rui Silva (Sporting CP); Ricardo Velho (Genclerbirligi Ankara).

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United); Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Nelson Semedo (Fenerbahce SK), Joao Cancelo (FC Barcelona), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting CP), Renato Veiga (Villarreal); Ruben Dias (Manchester City); Tomas Araujo (SL Benfica).

Midfielders: Ruben Neves (Al Hilal), Samuel Costa (Mallorca), Joao Neves (PSG), Vitinha (PSG), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).

Forwards: Joao Felix (Al Nassr), Francisco Trincao (Sporting CP), Francisco Conceicao (Juventus), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Goncalo Guedes (Real Sociedad), Goncalo Ramos (PSG); Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr). (ANI)

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