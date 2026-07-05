"Nothing but pride": Canada PM Mark Carney salutes co-hosts' historic FIFA World Cup 2026 run after RO 16 exit

Ottawa [Canada], July 5 (ANI): Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney praised the national men's football team following their FIFA World Cup 2026 exit, expressing pride in the side's historic campaign after a 3-0 defeat to Morocco in the Round of 16 at Houston.

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Sharing a post on X after the match, Carney hailed the team's achievements despite the loss, acknowledging both the players and the supporters who backed them throughout the tournament.

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"Nothing but pride for @CANMNT_Official today. An incredible run and a sign of what's to come. Thank you to our team, the fans, and everyone who made this World Cup showing our best yet," Canada PM wrote.

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Canada's campaign came to an end in Houston as Morocco produced a dominant second-half performance to become the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament. Despite the final scoreline, the co-hosts made an encouraging start and created the better opportunities before halftime.

Jesse Marsch's side nearly took the lead when Tani Oluwaseyi was denied by goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, while Alistair Johnston also came close with a header. Morocco, however, returned from the break with greater intensity and opened the scoring through Azzedine Ounahi, who finished confidently after being picked out by Achraf Hakimi from a cleverly worked free-kick.

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Canada pushed for an equaliser but were unable to capitalise on their chances. Jonathan David fired a free-kick over the crossbar before substitute Tajon Buchanan forced Bounou into an impressive save with a powerful long-range effort.

As the hosts committed players forward, Morocco punished them on the counterattack. Brahim Diaz unselfishly squared the ball for Ounahi to fire home his second goal of the evening before Soufiane Rahimi added a third with virtually the final kick of the match to complete a 3-0 victory.

The win extended Morocco's unbeaten run to 10 matches and underlined their growing reputation in knockout football, with seven victories from their last nine knockout games at major international tournaments.

Although Canada's journey ended in the Round of 16, the tournament marked a significant milestone for the co-hosts, who advanced beyond the FIFA World Cup group stage for the first time in their history. (ANI)

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