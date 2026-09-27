Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], September 27 (ANI): Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor praised Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket spell, saying the spinner was his standout performer because the pitch offered little assistance to bowlers following India's 8-wicket victory over West Indies in the 1st ODI on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram.

Tharoor highlighted Kuldeep's control over line and flight for restricting the West Indies batting progress. He also praised Virat Kohli's dominant century, calling his innings a performance worth watching.

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Kohli's majestic century and Shubman Gill's fluent hundred powered India to a commanding eight-wicket victory over West Indies in the first ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday.

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Yadav was the standout bowler, scalping four wickets. Yadav was named Player of the Match for his bowling masterclass.

"I didn't enjoy it as much as I should have. I think that Kuldeep bowled very well, and he's the man of the match for me because there's nothing in the wicket for the bowlers. Kuldeep's command of line and flight and so on made all the difference. And he was able to hold back the progress of the West Indies batsmen. I think that Virat is in a really dominant mood, rightly so. And his innings was worth watching," Tharoor told ANI after the match.

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Chasing a target of 296, India raced to 300/2 in 41.4 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

The victory gave India an ideal start to the three-match series, with Kohli's record-setting knock and Gill's century dominating the chase after Kuldeep's four-wicket haul restricted West Indies to a below-par total despite their strong start. (ANI)

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