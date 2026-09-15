Nottinghamshire sign Indian seamer Mukesh Kumar for final two County Championship fixtures

London [UK], September 15 (ANI): Nottinghamshire have secured the services of India seamer Mukesh Kumar for the final two fixtures of the 2026 County Championship season.

Kumar, who has 26 international caps across all formats, including three Test appearances, has taken 32 wickets for India.

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Hailing from the state of Bihar, the same region as 2025 overseas signing Ishan Kishan, the right-armer has 233 career First-Class wickets to his name at an average of just 21.79, as per the Nottinghamshire website.

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During his second Test, a January 2024 seven-wicket win over South Africa in Cape Town, Kumar notably claimed first-innings figures of 2/0 as the hosts were skittled for 55.

"I am really pleased to sign for Nottinghamshire at an important time in the season. I can’t wait to arrive in England and test myself in county cricket. I want to contribute as much as I can while I am here to help Nottinghamshire to success, and I am looking forward to working with the coaches and my new teammates," said Kumar.

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Kumar represents Bengal in Indian domestic first-class cricket and has also featured for Delhi Capitals in each of the past four editions of the IPL.

The seamer has claimed 10 first-class five-wicket hauls, with his best match figures coming in an innings victory over his home state of Bihar in a February 2024 Ranji Trophy fixture, when he returned figures of 10/50.

His stint at Trent Bridge will mark the first time in his career that Kumar has represented a domestic side outside India.

“Coming to England is always a good challenge, and I am excited by the chance to play for a new team in new conditions,” continued Kumar. I will give everything while I am part of Nottinghamshire, and I hope together, we can be successful.”

Nottinghamshire Head Coach, Peter Moores, added: “We’re really excited to get Mukesh over at what is a crucial time of the season.

“He comes straight off the back of a really competitive game in the Duleep Trophy Final, in which he was on the winning team and played a pivotal role in securing the win for East Zone.

“Mukesh's quality as a bowler is not in question, knowing how hard it is to compete to play in the Indian team. It's fantastic for us to get a player who’s match-ready and in full competitive mode ahead of two big games for the club," Peter concluded. (ANI)

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