Novak Djokovic could skip French Open

London, February 15
If forced to choose, Novak Djokovic said he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon, foregoing the chance to overtake Rafael Nadal’s record haul of 21 Grand Slams titles, rather than get vaccinated against Covid.
Speaking in an interview broadcast Tuesday by the BBC, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said he is still not vaccinated, and prepared to sacrifice titles to stay that way. “I am trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can,” he said, adding that he has always been careful about everything he ingests.”That is the price that I am willing to pay.” Would be ready to skip Wimbledon? he added: “Yes.” — AP
