Novak Djokovic reaches China Open 2026 final 

Shenzhen [China], October 5 (ANI): Novak Djokovic advanced to the China Open final after Daniil Medvedev was defaulted during their semi-final clash in Beijing.

The record six-time champion was serving for the match at 7-5, 5-3, 15/15 when a ball rebounded off the back wall. Medvedev instinctively struck the ball, sending it into the crowd where it hit a spectator, resulting in his default.

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Djokovic has now reached his first ATP 500 final since winning the title in Astana in 2022. He will face fifth-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur in Tuesday’s championship match. Djokovic leads their ATP head-to-head series 3-1.

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“A bit of a shock, to be honest,” Djokovic said. “Sorry for the person [who got hit]. I honestly didn’t see what happened. I hope that person is not badly injured. On the other hand, I also feel sorry for Daniil, because I know exactly how he feels to be disqualified in a big match. I was disqualified at the 2020 US Open in similar circumstances. I am sure that Daniil didn’t want to do this intentionally. It just happens."

Before Medvedev’s default, he and Djokovic had produced an absorbing semi-final on Beijing’s centre court that lasted two hours and 29 minutes. Fresh from winning the Hangzhou title last week, Medvedev carried an eight-match tour-level winning streak into the contest and played with confidence.

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Djokovic, however, recovered from an early break to take the opening set and then broke Medvedev’s serve twice in the second to move within touching distance of victory.

“I was three points away from the win. It was a gruelling battle, and I definitely didn’t want [a] third set. It was looking like that. I don’t know how many break points I saved; it was crazy. It’s always a big battle with Daniil, and it’s so hard to play him when he’s feeling the ball well in slower conditions with a big serve. But we move on,” he added. (ANI)

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