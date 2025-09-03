Novak Djokovic set for a blockbuster showdown against Carlos Alcaraz in US Open semi-finals

New York [US], September 3 (ANI): Novak Djokovic sets up a semi-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open, defeating Taylor Fritz 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 to extend his perfect ATP Head2Head record against Fritz to 11-0.

With 14 semi-final appearances, Djokovic is currently tied with Jimmy Connors for the most in tournament history. In their ATP Head2Head series, Djokovic holds a 5-3 lead over Alcaraz, with wins in their previous two fixture.

The four-time US Open champion Djokovic has reached the semi-finals at all four majors this season, marking the seventh time in his career that he has achieved that feat, as per the ATP tour website.

Now, the 38-year-old Serbian will be looking to go even better as he eyes more records in New York - including the elusive 25th major.

Djokovic continued his relentless quest for history at the 2025 US Open, defeating Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals. The 38-year-old Serbian became the oldest man to reach the last eight at all four Grand Slams in a single season and now sets his sights on a record-extending 25th major.

Earlier in the day, Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz stormed into the US Open semi-finals with an ultra-clean quarter-final win on Wednesday, dismissing Jiri Lehecka in style. The 22-year-old Spaniard hustled for a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 victory to reach the semi-finals in New York without dropping a set.

During the second set, Alcaraz, who lost to Lehecka at their Doha clash in February earlier this year, only gave up six points on his serve.

This is the third time Alcaraz has advanced to the semifinals in New York; he won the US Open in 2022. With a Tour-leading 59 wins and six titles in 2025, Alcaraz looks in good standing to better his career-best tally of 65 wins and six trophies from 2023. (ANI)

