 Novak Djokovic shrugs off dad drama to reach 10th Australian Open final : The Tribune India

Novak Djokovic shrugs off dad drama to reach 10th Australian Open final

Sets up blockbuster decider with Greek trailblazer Stefanos Tsitsipas

Novak Djokovic shrugs off dad drama to reach 10th Australian Open final

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his semi-final match against Tommy Paul of the US at the Australian Open in Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, on January 27, 2023. Reuters



Melbourne, January 27

Novak Djokovic shrugged off controversy involving his father to reach a record-extending 10th Australian Open final on Friday and set up a blockbuster decider with Greek trailblazer Stefanos Tsitsipas and a battle for the world number one ranking.

Nine-times champion Djokovic kept his perfect semi-final record at Melbourne Park intact with a 7-5 6-1 6-2 win over outgunned American Tommy Paul at Rod Laver Arena where his father Srdjan was a conspicuous absentee.

Earlier on centre court, Tsitsipas saw off Russian 18th seed Karen Khachanov 7-6(2) 6-4 6-7(6) 6-3 to become the first Greek to reach the title-decider in a city boasting the biggest Greek population outside the southern European nation.

Srdjan Djokovic created a distraction for his son ahead of the semi-final after a video emerged showing him posing with fans holding Russian flags, which were banned at Melbourne Park early in the tournament.

Amid criticism from local politicians and the Ukraine embassy, he declined to attend the semi-final, saying he wanted to prevent "disruption" for his son.

For all that, a man in the terraces held up a Ukraine flag when Djokovic served in his direction and put it away when he swapped ends.

Whether or not his father's absence was weighing on him, Djokovic was in a foul mood even as he raced to a 5-1 lead in the first set, repeatedly yelling at his players' box in Serbian.

He bickered with the chair umpire over the time taken to get a towel between points, drawing loud jeers from fans.

Sensing his chance, Paul raised the pressure with some outstanding tennis, breaking the Serb twice and levelling the match at 5-5 after edging Djokovic in a 30-shot rally.

However, that was as good as it got for Paul, as Djokovic knuckled down to win 14 of the last 17 games in a stunning counter-attack 15 years to the day after his first Australian Open title as a 20-year-old.

"I’m really thankful that I still have enough gas in my legs to play at this level on one of the biggest tennis courts in the world," said Djokovic on court.

"I know that without my family and my team, these things wouldn’t be possible." Tsitsipas earlier savoured a golden afternoon in warm sunshine as he won his first Australian Open semi-final on the fourth attempt.

Sunday's decider will be a re-match of the 2021 French Open final, which Djokovic won from two sets down to leave the Greek heartbroken.

The winner will take the number one ranking from Spain's Carlos Alcaraz.

"I'd like that number," said Tsitsipas.

"It's a cornerstone final ... It's a childhood dream to be capturing the number one spot one day, I'm close.

"I've been wanting for many years now to put Greek tennis on the map, and me and Maria (Sakkari) have done an incredible job." Tsitsipas can rely on a huge contingent of Greek fans to rival Djokovic's army of Serbian supporters.

They were in full voice as he traded breaks with Khachanov in a see-sawing opening set before he came alive in the tiebreak.

Tsitsipas was rattled by three foot-faults and two time violations on serve but steadied to take the second set.

A break down in the third, Khachanov showed great courage to fight back to 5-5 and take the tiebreak after Tsitsipas blew two match points.

Tsitsipas regrouped, though, and roared to 3-0 in the last set before closing it out in dominant fashion.

It was a bittersweet day for Indian tennis fans as Sania Mirza's bid for the mixed doubles title at her last Grand Slam was thwarted as she and Rohan Bopanna fell 7-6(2) 6-2 to Brazilian pair Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the final.

Mirza, India's most successful women's player, will retire after playing Dubai next month.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Investment in Adani group by LIC and SBI has exposed financial system to risk, alleges Congress

2
Entertainment

Miley Cyrus' Flowers sparks bizzare theory that her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth had secret fling with Jennifer Lawrence

3
Science Technology Explainer

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be

4
Nation

Portrayed in R-Day tableau, Kerala’s ‘role model’ Karthyayani Amma struggles to make ends meet in real life

5
Nation

AAP’s Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra named ‘Outstanding Achievers’ in UK

6
Trending

Italian twin sisters Francesca and Maria Ricciardi celebrate '200th' birthday in this heartening video

7
Diaspora

Moga youth living in Portugal booked for 'raping and cheating' Ludhiana woman

8
Chandigarh

January 27 declared holiday in Mohali schools which participated Republic Day celebrations

9
Nation

India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Water Treaty

10
Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor says she can't believe Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh is Tanisha Santoshi's first film

Don't Miss

View All
Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022
Diaspora

Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be
Science Technology Explainer

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan’s name is breaking the Internet: ‘Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?’
Entertainment

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan's name is breaking the Internet: 'Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?'

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study
Science Technology

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss
World

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa

Bangladesh man with fake passport caught at Coimbatore airport after he fails to sing national anthem
Trending

Bangladesh man with fake passport caught at Coimbatore airport after he fails to sing national anthem

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand
Punjab

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand

Top News

BBC documentary screening: Students gathered at DU’s north campus detained

BBC documentary: Delhi Police detain 24 students from DU Arts Faculty for planning to screen film

The action come days after a similar ruckus at Jawaharlal Ne...

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra suspended temporarily in J-K due to security concerns

Had to call off Bharat Jodo Yatra today due to lack of security arrangements in Kashmir: Rahul Gandhi

Congress alleges breach of security and mismanagement of cro...

India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Water Treaty: Govt sources

India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Water Treaty

The Indian intention has been conveyed via a notice sent on ...

Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case; Jaysukh Patel of Oreva Group named 10th accused

Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case; Jaysukh Patel of Oreva Group named 10th accused

The charge-sheet, which runs into more than 1,200 pages, is ...

Sensex tumbles 874 points on selling in banking shares, Reliance Industries; biggest single day slide in more than a month

Sensex tumbles 874 points after report on Adani group, FII caution; biggest single-day loss in more than a month

Close at three-month lows due to selling in banking, financi...


Cities

View All

Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal dedicate 400 new mohalla clinics to people of Punjab

Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal dedicate 400 new mohalla clinics to people of Punjab

Aam Aadmi Clinics: Will mere change of name improve health services?

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Bikram Singh Majithia shuns claims on Aam Aadmi clinics

Regional Passport Office, Amritsar, refutes MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla’s allegations

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

CBI court convicts Chandigarh Police constable in 2014 corruption case

CBI court convicts Chandigarh Police constable in 2014 corruption case

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28

January 27 declared holiday in Mohali schools which participated Republic Day celebrations

Protest march taken out in Mohali seeking release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

Punjab govt to construct 5,000 EWS flats in Mohali; 25,000 to come up across state

BBC documentary screening: Students gathered at DU’s north campus detained

BBC documentary: Delhi Police detain 24 students from DU Arts Faculty for planning to screen film

Supreme Court to list plea for MCD mayoral election for February 3

BBC documentary: Ambedkar University students claim electricity supply cut, police on campus

Delhi Police busts fake jobs racket with links to China, Dubai; 3 arrested

RTE Act: HC allows impleading Delhi government, CBSE in plea seeking common syllabus, curriculum across India

Teenager suffers deep cuts on face, neck due to Chinese string in Punjab’s Phagwara

Teenager suffers deep cuts on face, neck due to Chinese string in Punjab’s Phagwara

Col Sarfraz Singh to receive Vishisht Seva Medal

Jalandhar: Latifpura oustees to show black flags at R-Day function venue

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Republic Day function: Governor Purohit to unfurl Tricolour in Jalandhar

Moga youth living in Portugal booked for rape and cheating a Ludhiana woman

Moga youth living in Portugal booked for 'raping and cheating' Ludhiana woman

Waterlogging adds to woes of commuters after rain

20-year-old drug addict arrested for raping minor girl

Notice to Centre over ‘freezing’ of Ludhiana liquor vends

16 to be awarded at dist-level R-Day function today

Suspense over Navjot Sidhu’s release today continues; supporters upbeat, govt, jail authorities mum

Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Patiala MC fails to curb manufacture, stocking of single-use plastic

Patiala MC launches help desk for instant resolution of issues

Citizens shouldn’t neglect their right to vote, says DC