Melbourne [Australia], March 18 (ANI): Former Australian captain Greg Chappell raised concerns over the decline in all-rounder Cameron Green's batting form, saying that he feels "stuck in the crease, cannot move, cannot use his reach and athleticism to score runs".

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Chappell's comments come ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, where the young cricketer will represent Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as one of their marquee players, signed for Rs 25.20 crores. However, despite his century in the Sheffield Shield recently against New South Wales, Chappell expressed worry about Green's form.

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As quoted by SEN Cricket, Chappell said about Green that his bowling has impacted his batting, and while he can still be one of the finest all-rounders, it is down to his decision making, mental skillset and how much advice he is getting.

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"Bowling has impacted his batting. He can still be one of the great all-rounders of the game because he has the talent, but (it depends on) whether he has got the decision making, the mental skills to go with it, whether he's getting the best advice on where he is going," Chappell said.

"I saw a very athletic young batsman with a beautiful setup and able to move in any direction, and now I see a batsman who is stuck at the crease, who cannot move, cannot use his athleticism, cannot use his reach to score runs," he added.

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During the T20 World Cup, Green fizzled out under the pressure of proving himself not only as a worthy buy for KKR, but most importantly also attempting to cement himself as one of the leading figures of Australia's generation next. With 24 runs in three innings, two single-digit scores and just one wicket, the 26-year-old all-rounder fumbled really hard.

In the series against Pakistan prior to the WC, which the Aussies lost via a clean sweep, Green was the leading run-getter for Australia, with 93 runs in three innings at an average of 31.00 and a strike rate of above 124 and best score of 36.

His Test batting numbers also look ordinary, having made 1,736 runs in 37 Tests and 59 innings at an average of 32.75, with two centuries and seven fifties. His last century came two years back, away from home in New Zealand, a scintillating 174* while batting at number four.

His recent Test stats during the home Ashes series against England were also disappointing, scoring just 171 runs in eight innings at an average of 24.42, with a best score of 45. Despite immense batting promise, Green's batting average at home sits at 28.96 after 20 Tests, with just four fifties in 31 innings. (ANI)

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