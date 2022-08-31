Crowd favourite Serena Serena’s last dance begins with win

New York, August 30

They came from far and wide for Serena Williams to see her practice and play and, it turned out, win a match at the US Open, turning out in record numbers to fill Arthur Ashe Stadium and shout and applaud and pump their fists right along with her.

Daria Snigur looks in disbelief after beating Simona Halep.

Williams is not ready to say goodbye just yet. Nor, clearly, are her fans. And she heard them, loud and clear.

In her first match at what is expected to be the last US Open — and last tournament — of her remarkable playing career, even if she insists that she won’t quite say so, Williams overcame a shaky start to overpower Danka Kovinic 6-3 6-3 amid an atmosphere more akin to a festival than a farewell. What memory will stick with her the most from the evening? “When I walked out, the reception was really overwhelming. It was loud and I could feel it in my chest. It was a really good feeling,” she said.

Kyrgios all business

Australian Nick Kyrgios overcame his despair at seeing dear friend Thanasi Kokkinakis on the other side of the net on Monday, outclassing his compatriot 6-3 6-4 7-6(4).

The doubles partners won together at the Australian Open but landed on opposite sides at the year’s final Major. — Agencies