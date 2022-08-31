Crowd favourite Serena Serena’s last dance begins with win

New York, August 30
They came from far and wide for Serena Williams to see her practice and play and, it turned out, win a match at the US Open, turning out in record numbers to fill Arthur Ashe Stadium and shout and applaud and pump their fists right along with her.
Williams is not ready to say goodbye just yet. Nor, clearly, are her fans. And she heard them, loud and clear.
In her first match at what is expected to be the last US Open — and last tournament — of her remarkable playing career, even if she insists that she won’t quite say so, Williams overcame a shaky start to overpower Danka Kovinic 6-3 6-3 amid an atmosphere more akin to a festival than a farewell. What memory will stick with her the most from the evening? “When I walked out, the reception was really overwhelming. It was loud and I could feel it in my chest. It was a really good feeling,” she said.
Kyrgios all business
Australian Nick Kyrgios overcame his despair at seeing dear friend Thanasi Kokkinakis on the other side of the net on Monday, outclassing his compatriot 6-3 6-4 7-6(4).
The doubles partners won together at the Australian Open but landed on opposite sides at the year’s final Major. — Agencies
Day 2: Highlights
Upsets galore
Daniel Galan upset fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 6-0 6-1 3-6 7-5 victory. Dominic Thiem was knocked out after 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta beat him 7-5 6-1 5-7 6-3. Daria Snigur shocked Simona Halep 6-2 0-6 6-4.
Swiatek has it easy
Iga Swiatek crushed Jasmine Paolini 6-3 6-0. Joining her were Jessica Pegula, who beat Viktorija Golubic 6-2 6-2, and Aryna Sabalenka after her 6-1 6-3 win over Catherine Harrison.
