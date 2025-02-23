NRAI announces team for shooting world cups

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced a full team for the two back-to-back ISSF World Cups. The Buenos Aires World Cup to be held between April 1 to 11 will be followed by the Lima competition from April 13.

Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker will be the headline act of the 35-member team as she is the sole shooter to compete in two individual events, the women’s 10m air pistol and the women’s 25m pistol. Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu (men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol), Esha Singh (women’s 25m pistol), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (men’s 50m rifle 3 positions), Sift Kaur Samra and Shriyanka Sadangi (women’s 50m rifle 3 positions), Arjun Babuta (men’s 10m air rifle), Prithviraj Tondaiman (men’s trap), Anant Jeet Singh Naruka (men’s skeet) and Raiza Dhillon (women’s skeet) are the Olympians who have retained their places in the squad.

The team will have a national camp ahead of its departure from March 14

“India’s best shooters will once again embark upon conquering the best in the world. We are confident that those selected for the international season openers will come out with flying colours,” National Rifle Association of India secretary general Kunwar Sultan Singh said in a statement.