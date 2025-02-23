DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / NRAI announces team for shooting world cups

NRAI announces team for shooting world cups

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced a full team for the two back-to-back ISSF World Cups. The Buenos Aires World Cup to be held between April 1 to 11 will be followed by the Lima competition from...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:00 AM Feb 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Manu Bhaker
Advertisement

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced a full team for the two back-to-back ISSF World Cups. The Buenos Aires World Cup to be held between April 1 to 11 will be followed by the Lima competition from April 13.

Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker will be the headline act of the 35-member team as she is the sole shooter to compete in two individual events, the women’s 10m air pistol and the women’s 25m pistol. Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu (men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol), Esha Singh (women’s 25m pistol), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (men’s 50m rifle 3 positions), Sift Kaur Samra and Shriyanka Sadangi (women’s 50m rifle 3 positions), Arjun Babuta (men’s 10m air rifle), Prithviraj Tondaiman (men’s trap), Anant Jeet Singh Naruka (men’s skeet) and Raiza Dhillon (women’s skeet) are the Olympians who have retained their places in the squad.

The team will have a national camp ahead of its departure from March 14

Advertisement

“India’s best shooters will once again embark upon conquering the best in the world. We are confident that those selected for the international season openers will come out with flying colours,” National Rifle Association of India secretary general Kunwar Sultan Singh said in a statement.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper