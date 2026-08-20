NRAI congratulates Akhil Sheoran, Dhanush Srikanth, Rudransh Khandelwal and Neha Nandkumar Chavan on National Sports Awards

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) congratulated Akhil Sheoran, Dhanush Srikanth and Rudransh Khandelwal, who have been recognised with the Arjuna Award across shooting disciplines, and Neha Nandkumar Chavan, who has been conferred the Dronacharya Award, as part of the National Sports Awards 2025.

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The honours mark a proud moment for the Indian shooting fraternity and recognise the outstanding contributions of athletes and coaches to the sport, according to a release.

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The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the National Sports Awards on August 18, recognising outstanding performances and contributions to Indian sport. Akhil Sheoran has been selected for the Arjuna Award, while Dhanush Srikanth and Rudransh Khandelwal have also been recognised for their achievements in Deaf Shooting and Para-Shooting, respectively. Neha Nandkumar Chavan has been honoured with the Dronacharya Award.

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Akhil, one of India's leading rifle shooters, has been a consistent presence in the national setup in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions event. He is currently part of the NRAI's 2026 National Squad and has continued to make his mark at the national level, including finishing first in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions event at Selection Trial 3 earlier this year.

Neha Nandkumar Chavan's Dronacharya Award recognises her contribution to shooting as a coach and her role in helping athletes excel at the highest levels of competition. Her recognition adds another significant honour for Indian shooting and highlights the importance of coaches and the support systems behind the country's athletes, the release said.

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Dhanush, the world No. 1 shooter in the deaf category, created history at the 25th Summer Deaflympics in Tokyo last winter by winning India's first-ever shooting gold at the Games. Competing in the 10m Air Rifle event, he rewrote the deaf category world record with a score of 252.2 in the final, bettering his previous mark of 251.7. He had also set a new Deaflympics qualification record to secure his place in the final. His gold was complemented by teammate Mohammed Murtaza Vania's silver, who finished with a score of 250.1.

Rudransh Khandelwal, one of India's most promising para shooters, competes in pistol events in the SH1 classification. He has represented India at the Asian Para Games, World Shooting Para Sport World Cups, World Championships and the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. His international record includes multiple medals at World Shooting Para Sport events, including gold-medal performances, making his Arjuna Award recognition a significant honour for Indian para shooting.

Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, President, NRAI, said: "It is a matter of immense pride for the entire shooting fraternity to see Akhil Sheoran, Dhanush Srikanth, Rudransh Khandelwal and Neha Nandkumar Chavan receive this recognition. Their journeys represent the determination, discipline and perseverance that are at the heart of sporting excellence. These honours are not only a celebration of their individual achievements but also of the coaches, families and support systems that have stood behind them. I congratulate all four awardees and hope their success inspires many more athletes and coaches across the country."

Pawankumar Singh, Secretary General, NRAI, said, "The National Sports Awards are among the highest recognitions in Indian sport, and it is extremely encouraging to see four members of the shooting fraternity being honoured this year. Akhil, Dhanush and Rudransh have demonstrated excellence in their respective disciplines, while Neha's recognition highlights the crucial role coaches play in developing athletes and building a strong sporting ecosystem. These honours are a proud moment for the NRAI and the entire shooting community, and we congratulate all four awardees on this well-deserved achievement." (ANI)

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