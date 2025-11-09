NZ all-rounder Daryl Mitchell completes 6,000 international runs, Sodhi climbs to 3rd spot in T20I wicket charts

Nelson [New Zealand], November 9 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell completed 6,000 international runs on Sunday.

Mitchell achieved the 6,000 international run-mark during the third T20I against West Indies at Nelson on Sunday, scoring 41 in 24 balls, with two fours and three sixes, with his runs coming at a strike rate of over 170.

In 176 international matches, Mitchell has scored 6,032 runs at an average of 39.42, with 11 centuries and 34 fifties in 183 matches, with a best score of 190.

In 88 T20Is, the all-rounder has scored 1,674 runs at an average of 27.00 and a strike rate of 138.80, with eight fifties in 80 innings and a best score of 72*.

Mitchell's best format is ODIs, with 2,219 runs in 55 matches and 50 innings, averaging 51.60 and striking at over 93, including six centuries and 11 fifties, with a best score of 134. Moreover, in 33 Tests and 53 innings, he has scored 2,139 runs at an average of 44.56, with five centuries and 15 fifties and a best score of 190.

The top run-getter for NZ across all formats is Kane Williamson, with 19,107 runs in 373 matches at an average of 48.37, with 48 centuries and 102 fifties in 443 innings and a best score of 251.

Also, on the other hand, spinner Ish Sodhi, who took three wickets in the match, surpassed Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman (155 wickets in 123 matches) to become the third-highest wicket-taker for NZ in T20Is, with 156 scalps in 130 matches at an average of 22.28 and best score of 4/12.

The top wicket-taker in T20Is is Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, with 182 wickets in 108 matches at an average of 13.69 and two five-wicket hauls.

Coming to the match, NZ won the toss and opted to bat first. A half-century from Devon Conway (56 in 34 balls, with six fours and two sixes), useful contributions from Tim Robinson (23 in 21 balls, with two fours) and Rachin Ravindra (26 in 15 balls, with four boundaries) and Mitchell's knock took NZ to 177/9 in their 20 overs.

Matthew Forde (2/20) and Jason Holder (2/31) were the top wicket-takers for WI.

During the run-chase, the West Indies collapsed to 88/8 in 12.3 overs, but a great fight back from Romario Shepherd (49 in 34 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Shamar Springer (39 in 20 balls, with three fours and three sixes) gave the West Indies hope as they stitched a 78-run stand for the ninth wicket. WI fell nine runs short at 168 all out in 19.5 overs.

Ish Sodhi (3/34) and Jacob Duffy (3/36) were the top wicket-takers for NZ, with Sodhi taking home the 'Player of the Match' honours. NZ lead the five-match series 2-1. (ANI)

