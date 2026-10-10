NZ pacer O’Rourke to miss home series against India as injury rehab continues

Wellington [New Zealand], October 10 (ANI): Pacer Will O'Rourke will be missing the home series against India on Saturday as he continues his rehab for injuries to his left hamstring and calf.

O’Rourke had made a comeback for the Black Caps earlier this year after a back stress fracture kept him sidelined for seven months.

Advertisement

He then endured a bout with a hamstring tear on the last day of the third Test against England, as New Zealand clinched the ICC World Test Championship series 2-1, as per ICC.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old strained his calf during a training session in late August.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter explained the decision to rest O'Rourke ahead of a major tour that includes a two-match series as part of the current WTC cycle.

Advertisement

“It’s obviously disappointing for Will to have to miss such a marquee tour at home against India,” said Walter.

“He was set to feature in both the ODI and Test series, but following subsequent discussions, we all agreed it was best for him to take some more time to rehabilitate both injuries and safely build up his bowling loads."

“Our pace bowling resources will be critical over the next few months, so we are taking a conservative approach to Will’s return to ensure he’s fully fit before he takes the field again."

“Ideally he will be able to return for Canterbury in the Plunket Shield in late December, and in a perfect world he will be ready to go for the opening Test against Australia in Perth on December 9," he signed off.

New Zealand Cricket have also added in a statement that they will announce their ODI squad against India on October 10.

The two teams will kickstart a multi-format tour with five T20Is beginning October 22. They will then play as many ODIs as possible from November 4 as the two teams prepare for next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Lastly, the two will square off in a two-match World Test Championship series starting November 19.

Series schedule

First T20I: 22 October, Christchurch

Second T20I: 24 October, Christchurch

Third T20I: 27 October, Wellington

Fourth T20I: 30 October, Auckland

Fifth T20I: 1 November, Hamilton

First ODI: 4 November, Auckland

Second ODI: 7 November, Wellington

Third ODI: 10 November, Hamilton

Fourth ODI: 13 November, Mount Maunganui

Fifth ODI: 15 November, Mount Maunganui

First Test: 19-23 November, Wellington

Second Test: 27 November-1 December, Christchurch. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)