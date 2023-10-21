NZ readying for super Sunday

Dharamshala: After taking a few pictures of the sunset and spending some time playing football, New Zealand’s cricketers were off to business here today. A day after their arrival here, the Kiwis attended a three-hour long training session, with the bowlers especially sweating it out. The table-toppers face hosts India on Sunday. Having played their last match on a spin-friendly pitch in Chennai, they will be keen to quickly adapt to the conditions here. With no rain for three straight days, the temperature has gone up slightly. The pitch is expected to help the pacers. The team’s regular captain Kane Williamson, who is out of action following an injury to his left thumb, didn’t hesitate to share some batting tips with his teammates. Stand-in captain Tom Latham was seen having a long conversation with the team’s assistant coach James Foster, a former England wicketkeeper.

— Deepankar Sharda

#Football #New Zealand