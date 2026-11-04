Auckland [New Zealand], November 4 (ANI): An authoritative 74 by Virat Kohli and top-notch bowling spells from Arshdeep Singh and Anshul Kamboj were the highlights as India beat New Zealand in a rain-curtailed first ODI of the five-match series at Auckland on Wednesday.

Arshdeep Singh spearheaded India's bowling attack with an impressive four-wicket haul, while Gurnoor Brar (3/44 in 9.2 overs) claimed three wickets and Anshul Kamboj (2/22 in 10 overs) chipped in with two scalps to dismantle New Zealand's batting line-up for 185. Virat (74 in 51 balls, with 13 fours) dictated the game with authority as India gunned down a revised target of 143 runs needed in 32 overs easily. India's innings was marked by rain interruptions.

Advertisement

During the chase of 186 runs, India was off to a poor start, as Rohit Sharma, having not scored against Kyle Jamieson (except a wide), ended the first over by chipping the ball into the air into the hands of skipper Mitchell Santner. Rohit was gone for a six-ball duck, with India at 1/1 in 1.1 overs. This was the third instance of Rohit falling to Kyle in six innings.

Advertisement

Skipper Shubman Gill started the next over with a four, with a glance through the fine-leg region.

Virat also found his groove right from the get-go, producing impressive flicks against pace for four. In the fifth over, Virat survived an LBW attempt from Jamieson, with the ball hitting the pad too high.

Advertisement

Virat continued to motor along, pulling his RCB teammate Jacob Duffy for a four and unleashing a scrumptious cover drive against Jamieson.

India was 54/1 when rain interrupted the action, with Virat (29* in 27 balls, with five fours) and Shubman (17* in 32 balls, with two fours) controlling the action.

Action resumed and Gill got two boundaries off Blair Tickner's over, with the equation now being a target of 167 runs in 40 overs. Rain interrupted the action yet again.

With the target revised to 143 runs in 32 overs, Virat started off by getting two fours off Jamieson, one being a brutal pull.

Virat's pull shots continued to dictate the game as he smashed Tickner for a six over deep mid-wicket.

Gill continued to act as a supporting anchor, while Virat collected a four off Tickner to reach his fifty in 36 balls, with eight fours and a six. Virat's boundary-scoring continued to tick the scorecard, as India reached the 100-run mark in 16 overs with the 'King' collecting three fours off Tickner.

Virat continued to take the chase forward with authority, with two fours off Jacob Duffy, one being straight down the ground and the other being some impressive wrist work.

The partnership broke, with Nathan Smith getting Gill for 56 off 37 balls, with five fours. India was 114/2 in 18.2 overs.

Jacob made a comeback of sorts, getting Virat (74 in 51 balls, with 13 fours and a six) and Axar Patel (0) in the same over. India was 124/4 in 20 overs.

Iyer (15) became Duffy's third victim, but KL Rahul (3*) and Naman Dhir (5*) stuck around to give India a five-wicket win.

Earlier, a clinical bowling performance from the Indian attack restricted New Zealand to 185 runs on Wednesday, with the visitors making full use of the conditions to dominate the hosts' batting line-up.

Arshdeep Singh spearheaded India's bowling attack with an impressive four-wicket haul, while Gurnoor Brar claimed three wickets and Anshul Kamboj chipped in with two scalps to dismantle New Zealand's batting line-up.

After winning the toss, Indian skipper Shubman Gill asked New Zealand to bat first. Will Young and Tim Seifert opened the innings for New Zealand.

New Zealand lost their first wicket in the fifth over when Arshdeep Singh dismissed Will Young for nine runs off 11 deliveries, giving India an early breakthrough. Arshdeep struck again in the ninth over, removing Henry Nicholls for nine off 11 balls, leaving the hosts in trouble early in their innings.

Tim Seifert and Daryl Mitchell then steadied the innings with a partnership, taking New Zealand past the 70-run mark. Seifert played a valuable knock of 38 off 43 deliveries, including three fours and two sixes, before Gurnoor Brar dismissed him. Brar struck again soon after, producing a brilliant caught-and-bowled effort to send back Tom Latham for three off 11 balls.

Daryl Mitchell attempted to rebuild the innings alongside Glenn Phillips but was run out for 28 off 41 deliveries following a brilliant piece of fielding from Rohit Sharma. Mitchell's dismissal further dented New Zealand's hopes of recovery.

Anshul Kamboj then added to India's dominance by dismissing Mitchell Santner for four, claiming his first wicket of the day. Kamboj struck again to remove Nathan Smith for just one run, leaving New Zealand reeling. Arshdeep Singh subsequently claimed his third wicket of the day by dismissing Kyle Jamieson, further tightening India's grip on the contest.

Arshdeep Singh continued to torment New Zealand's batting line-up, claiming his fourth wicket of the day by dismissing the in-form Glenn Phillips for 30 off 51 deliveries. Phillips' innings included two boundaries and a six as the left-arm pacer further strengthened India's grip on the contest.

Blair Tickner provided New Zealand fans with something to cheer about, launching a spirited counterattack against the Indian bowling attack and showing positive intent with the bat amid the hosts' struggles.

Tickner played a valuable counterattacking knock of 34 off just 23 deliveries, smashing a four and four sixes to help New Zealand recover from their batting collapse and post a total of 185 runs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)