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Home / Sports / NZ vs IND, 1st ODI: Skipper Gill hails bowlers after win, reveals game-changing moment

NZ vs IND, 1st ODI: Skipper Gill hails bowlers after win, reveals game-changing moment

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ANI
Updated At : 04:42 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Auckland [New Zealand], November 4 (ANI): Following India's win over New Zealand in the first ODI, Indian skipper Shubman Gill hailed the bowling performances of trio of Arshdeep Singh, Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar while also revealing the event which changed the course of the game.

Arshdeep took a four-fer, while Gurnoor and Anshul haunted the Kiwis with a deadly cocktail of pace and movement, skittling them out for 185 runs. The target shrank to 143 in 32 overs after rain interrupted India's chase twice. Virat Kohli (74 in 51 balls, with 13 fours and a six) made sure that the fans got their money's worth even during such a small chase as India gunned down the total easily with five wickets in hand.

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Speaking during the post-match presentation, Gill said that Rohit's run out of a dangerous Daryl Mitchell swung the tide in India's favour. He also pointed out how Anshul's ability to create movement and Gurnoor's extra bounce made the difference.

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"I think we were very good with the bowling. And I think our fielding was also really good. That run out by Rohit bhai, I think changed the momentum of the game. I think it was really that partnership (Mitchell & Phillips), we saw that even in India - those two batted really well in India. And overall I think a very good team performance for us. [On Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar's performances] I mean Anshul is the kind of a bowler, I think he is tailor-made for these kind of conditions, always nippy, trying to seam the ball. And good with the old ball. We felt when there is not much happening from the wicket, he (Brar) can create that extra bounce and with his pace and the way both of them bowled tonight was really magnificent to watch," he said.

Speaking on adapting to conditions during constant rain interruptions, Gill said that it is never easy when one is set and it starts raining and the wicket got "quick and nippy" after the rain.

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Hailing Virat's knock, he said, "I think the way Virat bhai batted, it made things a lot more easy for us."

An authoritative 74 by Virat Kohli and top-notch bowling spells from Arshdeep Singh and Anshul Kamboj were the highlights as India beat New Zealand in a rain-curtailed first ODI of the five-match series at Auckland on Wednesday.

Arshdeep Singh spearheaded India's bowling attack with an impressive four-wicket haul, while Gurnoor Brar (3/44 in 9.2 overs) claimed three wickets and Anshul Kamboj (2/22 in 10 overs) chipped in with two scalps to dismantle New Zealand's batting line-up for 185. Virat (74 off 51 balls, with 13 fours) dictated the game with authority as India gunned down a revised target of 143 runs needed in 32 overs easily. India's innings was marked by rain interruptions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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