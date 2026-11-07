NZ vs IND, 2nd ODI: Brar shines as India secure four-run win in rain-curtailed clash

Wellington [New Zealand], November 7 (ANI): Gurnoor Brar shone with a four-wicket haul as Team India prevailed by four runs in the rain-curtailed second ODI against New Zealand at Wellington on Saturday.

Brar (4/30) was the leading act for India as they elected to bowl first, skittling out Kiwis for just 134 runs in 41 overs.

In the chase of 135 runs, India was reduced to 47/4, with stalwarts Shubman Gill (0), Rohit Sharma (23) and Virat Kohli (7) failing to fire. Shreyas Iyer (30 in 46 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and KL Rahul (26* in 38 balls, with two fours and two sixes) steadied the innings, but Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson (3/35 each) reduced India to 113/7. Rain interrupted the action and India was four runs ahead of the DLS par score, scoring an important win to keep their bid for a series win alive. They are leading 2-0 in the five-match series.

During the chase of 135 runs, Rohit Sharma started off by getting a four, his first runs on the tour against Kyle Jamieson. Jacob Duffy started the next over by claiming the big wicket of skipper Shubman Gill for a golden duck. India was 4/1 in 1.1 overs.

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Virat Kohli started off with a stunning cover drive off Duffy and a boundary off Jamieson by Rohit started the 'Ro-Ko' festivities for fans. However, Virat lost his wicket while going for a flashy drive against Duffy, with Will Young taking a catch at cover point to reduce India to 17/2 in 3.4 overs.

Rohit kept the chase going, collecting two sixes against Jamieson, including one being his signature pull shot. However, he edged a Jamieson delivery to Henry Nicholls at slips. He was gone for 23 off 27 balls, with two fours and two sixes. India was 39/3 in 8.4 overs.

Axar Patel's woes with the bat continued, perishing to Matthew Fisher for just seven runs in 17 balls, reducing India to 47/4 in 12.5 overs.

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Shreyas Iyer, the vice-captain and KL Rahul carried the chase forward. KL got a four and a six off Nathan Smith in the 16th over, while Iyer got a couple of fours off Fisher in the 19th over.

However, Jamieson broke the budding partnership at 39 runs, getting Shreyas for a 46-ball 30, with four boundaries and a six. India was 86/5 in 20 overs.

A top-edge from KL Rahul sailed into the crowd for six, bringing up India's 100-run mark in 22.5 overs. However, this partnership did not last long either, as Naman Dhir's aerial shot was picked up by Tim Seifert at deep backward square for just 12 off 16 balls. India was 108/6 in 24.4 overs.

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Jamieson also got Anshul Kamboj for just one, reducing India to 111/7. Rain interrupted the action.

Earlier, Indian bowlers once again outplayed the New Zealand batting unit, delivering a disciplined performance to bundle out the hosts for just 134 in 40.6 overs in the second ODI at the Henry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday.

With 185 in the first ODI and 134 in the second, India's bowlers have once again delivered an impressive performance to keep New Zealand's batting unit in check.

Following a rain delay, skipper Shubman Gill had little hesitation in opting to bowl first, and his decision paid off as the Indian attack made excellent use of the conditions to dismantle the hosts' batting lineup.

Making excellent use of the overcast conditions, India's bowlers struck at regular intervals, leaving New Zealand struggling from the outset in the rain-reduced contest. Daryl Mitchell offered some resistance with a fighting half-century, but a lack of support from the other end meant the hosts failed to post a competitive total.

Gurnoor Brar spearheaded India's bowling effort with an impressive four-wicket haul, while Auqib Nabi, Anshul Kamboj and Axar Patel chipped in with two wickets apiece. Although Arshdeep Singh went wicketless, the left-arm pacer maintained tight lines with the new ball, keeping the New Zealand batters in check without offering any easy scoring opportunities.

New Zealand got off to a disastrous start as Auqib Nabi struck twice to remove both openers. Tim Seifert departed for a five-ball duck, while Will Young managed just six off 17 deliveries. Anshul Kamboj then dismissed Henry Nicholls for 11, leaving the hosts reeling at 23/3.

Mitchell attempted to revive the innings with a determined 55 off 104 deliveries, including five fours and two sixes. He found some support from skipper Mitchell Santner, who scored 31 off 38 balls, as the duo added 59 runs for the sixth wicket.

However, Gurnoor Brar broke the partnership by dismissing Santner before removing Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips in quick succession.

Brar was the pick of the Indian bowlers, finishing with career-best figures of 4/30 in 10 overs. Axar Patel also chipped in with two wickets for 28 runs, while Auqib Nabi claimed 2/31. Kamboj completed the innings by bowling Blair Tickner for two, as New Zealand were bowled out for 134. (ANI)

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