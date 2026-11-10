Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / NZ vs IND, 3rd ODI: India wins toss, elects to field first 

NZ vs IND, 3rd ODI: India wins toss, elects to field first 

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:27 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Hamilton [New Zealand], November 10 (ANI): Indian skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first during the third ODI of the five-match series against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on Tuesday.

India is currently leading the five-match series 2-0, with the previous two matches being heavily affected by rain. India's target was cut down to 143 from 185 in the first ODI, which they chased down, while India's chase of 135 runs was interrupted by rain and they won by four runs via the DLS method.

Indian skipper Shubman Gill said during the toss, "We are going to bowl first. Hopefully the weather clears and we will repeat the good things we have done. It is frustrating. Same team."

NZ skipper Mitchell Santner said, "We got a good training session yesterday. The pitch has been under the covers for a while so it will do a bit. Maybe 180 might have been a good score on that pitch in the last game and we have to assess today. One change, (Matthew) Fisher is in for (Blair) Tickner."

Advertisement

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts