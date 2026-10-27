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Home / Sports / NZ vs IND 3rd T20: Bhuvneshwar Kumar faces tough comeback in T20Is, place in playing 11 under scrutiny after costly outings

NZ vs IND 3rd T20: Bhuvneshwar Kumar faces tough comeback in T20Is, place in playing 11 under scrutiny after costly outings

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ANI
Updated At : 09:12 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Wellington [New Zealand], October 27 (ANI): Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has struggled to make an impact since returning to India’s T20I setup after a four-year absence, putting himself under pressure ahead of the third T20I against New Zealand.

India will clash against New Zealand in the third of five-match T20I series on Tuesday in Wellington at the Hnry Stadium.

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Recalled to the squad on the back of his impressive performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the right-arm seamer has proved expensive in the first two matches and will be eager to bounce back as India look to strengthen their position in the series.

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Kumar returned to India’s T20I setup after a four-year absence, earning a place in the squad for the series against New Zealand. However, the experienced pacer has struggled to contain the opposition’s batters in the first two matches, conceding runs at an expensive rate.

In the opening T20I, New Zealand posted a massive 225/4, with Kumar going wicketless and leaking 49 runs in his four overs.

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The veteran seamer endured another expensive outing in the second T20I, conceding 50 runs and taking one wicket as New Zealand posted 180/5. With the third match approaching, Kumar will be eager to regain his rhythm and deliver a more economical spell, with his place in the playing XI potentially under scrutiny after back-to-back costly performances.

Kumar earned his recall to the Indian team on the back of impressive performances for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL. He claimed 27 wickets in IPL 2025 before building on that success with 28 wickets in the 2026 edition.

India have a mix of youth and experience in their pace attack for the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. Alongside veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the squad features ace seamer Arshdeep Singh and young fast bowlers Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav.

Mayank Yadav was among India’s standout bowlers in the high-scoring first T20I, claiming one wicket while conceding 40 runs. However, he was left out of the playing XI for the second match, with Prince Yadav brought into the side in his place.

Prince Yadav rose to the occasion in the second T20I, emerging as one of India’s standout bowlers by claiming a wicket and conceding just 30 runs.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh, India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is, has enjoyed an impressive series so far, claiming three wickets across the first two matches. The left-arm pacer is also just two wickets away from reaching the milestone of 150 T20I wickets, which would make him the first Indian bowler to achieve the feat.

With the other seamers delivering decent performances in the series so far, Kumar’s place in the playing XI could come under scrutiny ahead of the third T20I. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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