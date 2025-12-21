DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / NZ vs WI 3rd Test: West Indies set massive 462 runs to chase after Latham, Conway tons (Day 4, Stumps)

NZ vs WI 3rd Test: West Indies set massive 462 runs to chase after Latham, Conway tons (Day 4, Stumps)

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:10 PM Dec 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], December 21 (ANI): The West Indies were set a total of 462 runs to draw the three-match series against New Zealand during the third and final Test at Mount Maunganui after centuries from the opening pair of skipper Tom Latham and Devon Conway put the Kiwis in the driver's seat on Sunday.

Advertisement

At the end of the fourth day of play, WI was 43/0, with John Campbell (2*) and Brandon King (37*) unbeaten, still needing 419 runs to win.

Advertisement

Opener Devon Conway made history, becoming the first-ever New Zealand batter to score a double century and a century in a Test match.

Advertisement

In the first innings, Conway scored a brilliant 227 off 367 balls, with 31 boundaries, playing a crucial role in taking NZ to 575/8 declared. Now, during the second innings, he scored an attacking 139-ball 100, with eight fours and three sixes at a strike rate of almost 72.

He is the 10th overall batter to achieve a double of double ton and century in a single Test match.

Advertisement

After a patchy past couple of years, Conway has delivered a stunning Test cricket season this year, with 697 runs in five matches and nine innings at an average of 87.12, a strike rate of 61.30, including three centuries and two fifties, with a best score of 227.

Coming to the match, NZ won the toss and opted to bat first. Conway (227 in 367 balls, with 31 fours) and skipper Tom Latham (137 in 246 balls, with 15 fours and a six) stitched a record-breaking 323 run opening stand, the best-ever by a Kiwi opening pair. Later, some valuable contributions from Rachin Ravindra (72 in 106 balls, with six fours and two sixes), Kane Williamson (31 in 60 balls, with five fours), Glenn Phillips (29 in 49 balls, with four boundaries) and Ajaz Patel (30* in 30 balls, with three fours and two sixes) took NZ to 575/8 declared.

Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip, Justin Greaves took two wickets each.

Later, Windies replied back strongly with a 111-run opening stand between John Campbell (45 in 67 balls, with seven fours) and Brandon King (63 in 104 balls, with 11 fours). Kavem Hodge smashed a marathon century, unbeaten at 123* in 275 balls, with 15 fours, while Alick Athanaze (45 in 57 balls, with eight fours) and Justin Greaves (43 in 69 balls, with six fours) scored valuable runs, taking WI to 420 all out, trailing by 155 runs.

Kiwis declared their second innings at 306/2 declared, with Latham (101 in 130 balls, with nine fours and two sixes), Kane Williamson (40* in 37 balls, with two fours and a six), and Rachin Ravindra (46* in 23 balls, with four sixes) also contributing major knocks to power NZ to a 461-run lead.

NZ leads this three-match Test series 1-0, with the first Test ending in a draw, while the second one was won by the Kiwis by nine wickets. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts