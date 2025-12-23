Wellington [New Zealand], December 23 (ANI): New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has introduced a revised points structure for the upcoming Women's Super Smash season to promote higher-scoring matches and align with evolving international cricket standards, according to the NZC website.

The Super Smash begins on Friday, December 26, at Seddon Park between hosts Northern Brave and Auckland Aces and Hearts.

Teams can only receive one bonus point through either scoring 150 runs or more, regardless of batting first or second, or achieving a run rate of >1.25x that of the opposition in the second innings. Bonus points will not apply to the elimination and grand finals.

An internal analysis of current global trends in international and leading domestic competitions showed a clear acceleration in scoring rates, boundary percentages, and first-innings averages, signalling a shift in what now constitutes competitive T20 performances.

WHITE FERNS head coach Ben Sawyer said the revised points structure will incentivise performance behaviours that enhance New Zealand's prospects of success on the international stage.

"It's an exciting addition to the competition," said Sawyer.

"It'll reward both aggressive batting and proactive wicket-taking bowling plans, which are the key skillsets required in this format. We hope that it'll encourage teams to align their style of play with international standards, which in turn elevates the domestic game and strengthens players' international readiness," Sawyer added.

"We're expecting high-scoring matches next year at the T20 World Cup in June, so this is a great opportunity for our players to get ready for that," Sawyer said.

Sawyer acknowledged that the bonus point structure is not a silver bullet to improve batting standards, but it is a step in the right direction.

"We're not suggesting that the revised points structure is the single solution. Individual skill, tactical awareness and coaching still play a major role in improving the general batting standards in the women's game," Sawyer concluded.

Wellington Blaze head coach Jonny Bassett-Graham said he was fully supportive of the change.

"I think it's a great development for the women's competition. It'll encourage teams to play a style that not only advances the standard of cricket but also results in entertaining T20 games. For the players, it's about being agile enough to adapt and embrace a change that'll help them develop skillsets to break into international ranks," said Bassett-Graham. (ANI)

