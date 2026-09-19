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Home / Sports / NZ's Rachin Ravindra in doubt for India T20Is after dislocating shoulder

NZ's Rachin Ravindra in doubt for India T20Is after dislocating shoulder

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ANI
Updated At : 09:42 AM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Wellington [New Zealand], September 19 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra is in doubt for the T20Is against India after dislocating his shoulder during a promotional shoot.

Rachin, a crucial cog of NZ's all-format line-up, dislocated a right shoulder while attempting to take a diving catch during a promotional shoot in Auckland on September 16.

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Initial assessments by medical specialists on September 18 have ruled out major structural damage, but Ravindra's return to cricketing action will be determined by his progress during the first weeks of his rehabilitation, as per the ICC.

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At this stage, it remains unclear if Ravindra will play in the five-game T20I series against India, starting on October 22.

New Zealand men's team head coach Rob Walter focused on Ravindra's long-term recovery.

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"With a heavy schedule of Test cricket in the next six months, we do not want to rush Rachin back sooner than we need to," said Walter, as quoted by the ICC.

"He is in great hands in terms of his rehab, and we look forward to welcoming him back soon."

New Zealand men's team for the T20I series against India next month is all set to be announced next week. The five-match T20I series will take place from October 22 to November 1. Following this, a five-match ODI series will take place from November 4 to 15. The tour will conclude with a two-match Test series from November 19 to December 1, with Tests set to take place in Wellington and Christchurch. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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