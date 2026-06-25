Nottingham [UK], June 25 (ANI): New Zealand batter Tom Latham tied with legendary Martin Crowe, becoming New Zealand's joint third-most century run-getter in Test cricket.

Advertisement

Latham achieved this milestone during his side's third Test against England at Nottingham on Thursday, scoring 151 in 214 balls, with 15 fours at a strike rate of over 70.

Advertisement

With this, Latham reached his 17th Test ton, tying with Crowe. In 95 Tests for New Zealand, Latham has scored 6,446 runs at an average of 39.30 and a strike rate of over 48, with 17 centuries and 31 fifties and a best score of 264*. He is NZ's fifth-highest Test run-getter, just eight short of overtaking Brendon McCullum's tally of 6,453 runs to become the team's fourth-highest Test run-getter.

Advertisement

Above Latham in the centuries list are Ross Taylor (19 in 112 Tests) and Kane Williamson (33 in 110 Tests).

Coming to the match, Latham, along with Devon Conway (157 in 224 balls, with 22 fours and three sixes), put on the second-highest partnership for NZ for an opening pair, above Glenn Turner and TW Jarvis' 387 run stand against West Indies in 1972 at Georgetown.

Advertisement

NZ won the toss and opted to bat first in this series decider and have crossed the 350-run mark after losing two openers, with Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra continuing the proceedings.

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Ben Sears, William O'Rourke

England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith(w), Ben Stokes(c), Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)