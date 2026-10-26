Oberoi International School crowned champions as 51 teams and 1,000 athletes compete at ISSO Nationals

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], October 26 (ANI): The International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) successfully concluded the National Under-14 Boys Football Championship at Mayo College, Ajmer, with Oberoi International School (JVLR), Mumbai, emerging as champions following a 2–1 victory over Jayshree Periwal International School (JPIS), Jaipur, in the final.

Held from October 21 to 25, the five-day championship brought together 51 teams and approximately 1,000 athletes and coaches from across the country, providing a competitive platform for young footballers to showcase their skills, tactical understanding and sportsmanship, according to a press release from ISSO.

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Hosted at the iconic grounds of Mayo College, the championship featured five days of competitive football, with participating teams progressing through the group stages and knockout rounds in pursuit of the national title. The tournament reflected the growing depth of school football in India and highlighted the importance of structured competitions in nurturing young sporting talent, encouraging teamwork and instilling values of discipline, resilience and fair play.

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Oberoi International School (JVLR), Mumbai, secured the championship title with a hard-fought 2–1 win against JPIS, Jaipur, in the final. Earlier, JPIS had booked its place in the summit clash with a 2–0 victory over Nahar International School in the first semi-final, while Oberoi International School defeated PSG Clifton 3–0 in the second semi-final. PSG Clifton subsequently claimed third place with a convincing 3–0 win over Nahar International School in the playoff.

The championship also recognised individual excellence, with players from Oberoi International School (JVLR), Mumbai, claiming all three individual awards. MiKhail Mahimwala received the Golden Boot for his goal-scoring performances, Aryan Sheth was named Promising Player of the Tournament, and Yohan Rupani earned the Golden Gloves award for his performances as goalkeeper.

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Speaking on the successful conclusion of the championship, Aakanksha Thapak, Director, ISSO, said, “The ISSO National Under-14 Boys Football Championship reflects our continued commitment to creating meaningful competitive opportunities for young athletes across India. Bringing together 51 teams and approximately 1,500 athletes and coaches is a testament to the growing enthusiasm for school sports and the value of providing students with platforms to learn, compete and excel. Beyond the results on the field, tournaments like these help young players develop discipline, teamwork and resilience. We are grateful to Mayo College, Ajmer, for its support in making this championship a success.”

The championship was attended by Sourav Sinha, Principal of Mayo College, and Aakanksha Thapak, Director of ISSO, who encouraged the participating teams throughout the event. ISSO also acknowledged Mayo College for hosting the national championship and extending its sporting infrastructure and organisational support to facilitate the five-day tournament.

The successful conclusion of the championship reinforces ISSO’s commitment to strengthening grassroots sports development through school-level competitions and creating pathways for young athletes to progress. By bringing schools together on a national platform, ISSO continues to promote a sporting culture that places equal emphasis on performance, participation, character development and the holistic growth of students. (ANI)

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