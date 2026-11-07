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Home / Sports / Odegaard's strike helps Arsenal secure 1-0 win over Hull City

Odegaard's strike helps Arsenal secure 1-0 win over Hull City

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ANI
Updated At : 11:07 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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London [UK], November 7 (ANI): Arsenal secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Hull City at the Emirates Stadium, with captain Martin Odegaard scoring the decisive goal in the 72nd minute.

With Manchester City scheduled to take on Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Mikel Arteta's side had an opportunity to extend their advantage at the summit. However, Hull's disciplined defensive display at the Emirates Stadium made it difficult for the hosts to find a breakthrough.

Arsenal dominated possession but struggled to break down Hull City's compact defensive formation in the first half. Hull goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis made several important saves to keep the visitors in the contest.

The breakthrough came in the 72nd minute when Odegaard led by example, reacting quickest to convert a rebound after Noni Madueke's effort from the right wing was parried by goalkeeper Tzolakis. The ball fell into a dangerous area, allowing Odegaard to get to it first and slot home a goal.

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Arsenal continued to control proceedings and finished with 66.9% possession, according to the Premier League website, and 21 total shots, 10 of which were on target. Hull managed seven attempts, with two on target, but could not find an equaliser.

Manager Mikel Arteta introduced Viktor Gyokeres, Mikel Merino and Eberechi Eze in the second half as Arsenal looked to maintain their attacking threat and protect their lead.

The Gunners held on to secure all three points, strengthening their position at the top of the Premier League standings with 27 points to their name after nine wins out of the 10 that they have played so far. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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