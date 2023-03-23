ODI World Cup likely to start on Oct 5, final in Ahmedabad

New Delhi: The 2023 ODI World Cup in India is likely to start on October 5 with the final to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, according to a report. The BCCI has shortlisted at least a dozen venues for the 10-team marquee event, which will see 48 matches, including three knockouts across the 46-day period, a report said.

Istanbul

Former Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil retires at 34

Former Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil, who won the World Cup in 2014, retired from football today at the age of 34. Ozil said injuries played a role in his decision.

Buenos Aires

Messi mania in Argentina as star mobbed at restaurant

A steakhouse in the trendy Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo was mobbed by hundreds of frenzied football fans late Monday night when word spread that Lionel Messi was inside having dinner. People rushed to the exclusive Don Julio restaurant to get a glimpse of the man who led Argentina to their third World Cup title. Messi eventually needed a police escort to leave.

Bengaluru

European Challenge Tour back in country after 10 yrs

The Indian golfers will have a two-week bonanza as they get to play back-to-back European Challenge Tour events at the KGA Golf course here. The first of the two Rs 300,000 events, the Duncan Taylor Black Bull Challenge, gets underway tomorrow with a majority of the Indian stars in action.