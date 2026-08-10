DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Odisha clinch 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2026 title

Odisha clinch 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2026 title

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:33 AM Aug 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 10 (ANI): Hockey Association of Odisha emerged champions of the 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2026 - Division 'A' after defeating Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2-1 in an exciting final held in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Advertisement

The final witnessed an intense battle between two determined sides, with Odisha making a strong start to take an early lead. Mandeep Kerketta opened the scoring in the second minute, giving Odisha an early advantage and putting Madhya Pradesh under pressure, according to a release by Hockey India.

Advertisement

Hockey Madhya Pradesh fought back strongly and continued to create opportunities, but Odisha's defence remained resilient. The match remained closely contested as both teams battled for control in the midfield and looked to create openings in the attacking circle.

Advertisement

Madhya Pradesh eventually found the equaliser through Sohil Ali in the 37th minute, setting up an exciting final quarter. However, Odisha responded with renewed intensity and regained the lead through their captain, Deepak Pradhan, who found the back of the net in the 45th minute.

With the championship title at stake, Madhya Pradesh pushed forward in search of another equaliser in the closing stages. Odisha, however, held their shape and defended resolutely to preserve their 2-1 advantage until the final hooter, the release said.

Advertisement

The victory saw Hockey Association of Odisha crowned champions of the 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2026.

In the third-place match, Hockey Punjab produced an impressive attacking display to defeat Hockey Jharkhand 6-3 and secure the bronze medal.

Punjab made a strong start, with Gurwinder Singh finding the net in the 11th minute. Jarman Singh, who captained the side, then scored twice in quick succession in the 34th and 36th minutes. Charanjeet Singh added two goals in the 52nd and 53rd minutes, while Ajaypal Singh completed Punjab's tally with a goal in the 41st minute.

Jharkhand fought until the final whistle, with Patras Hassa completing a hat-trick through goals in the 33rd, 40th and 56th minutes. However, Punjab's attacking efficiency ensured they secured a convincing 6-3 victory and finished third in the tournament. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts