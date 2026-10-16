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Home / Sports / Odisha CM felicitates Asian Games gold-winning Hockey Teams, awards Rs 11 lakh to each player

Odisha CM felicitates Asian Games gold-winning Hockey Teams, awards Rs 11 lakh to each player

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ANI
Updated At : 10:21 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 16 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in the presence of Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, on Friday felicitated the Indian men's and women's hockey teams for their gold-medal-winning performances at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

 The Chief Minister awarded Rs 11 lakh to each player from both teams in recognition of their achievements.

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Indian men's hockey team clinched the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games after defeating Malaysia 5-1 in the final, securing back-to-back gold medals at the continental event.

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With India having won the women's title after a 1-0 win over China, this marks the first instance of both men's and women's teams securing a double gold finish at the continental showpiece.

Both teams also sealed their direct qualification to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

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Majhi highlighted Odisha’s growing contribution to sports, reaffirming its commitment as the official sponsor of Indian hockey teams across junior and senior categories.

He assured Hockey India and the players of Odisha's continued support, regardless of the team's results.

“Odisha has made significant strides in the field of sports...I am immensely proud that Odisha is the official sponsor of the Indian hockey teams across all categories, from junior to senior...I want to assure Hockey India and every player that, whether the team tastes success or faces disappointment, Odisha will always stand firmly by its side,” Majhi said while addressing the felicitation ceremony. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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