Home / Sports / Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi congratulates Vedanta Kalinga Lancers on winning Men's HIL title

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi congratulates Vedanta Kalinga Lancers on winning Men's HIL title

ANI
Updated At : 08:20 AM Jan 27, 2026 IST
Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 27 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated Vedanta Kalinga Lancers on winning the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) title in front of home fans at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Monday.

Lancers defeated Ranchi Royals 3-2 in a thrilling final to claim the title.

"Congratulations to the Kalinga Lancers team. The Hockey India League that we organised was very successful. There has always been support for hockey from our side, and there will continue to be," Mohan Charan Majhi told the reporters.

Hockey India League announced prize money of Rs 3 crores to Champions Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, Rs 2 Crore for the Runners Up Ranchi Royals and Rs 1 Crore to the Third-Place team Hyderabad Toofans, who defeated HIL GC earlier in the day.

After the final, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey, while speaking to ANI, said, "Hockey India League is the World's best league. The top players of the top team in the World played in this league. This has been a great platform for young players. The Odisha government provided a lot of support for this tournament."

Majhi and State Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj presented the trophy and the winning cheque of Rs 3 crore to the Kalinga Lancers' Captain Arthur Van Doren.

HIL GC was awarded the Fairplay Award. Tamil Nadu Dragons goalkeeper Prince Deep Singh won the Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament, and Talem Priyobarta of HIL GC earned the Upcoming Player of the Tournament award, with both players receiving Rs 10 Lakh each.

Ranchi Royals' Captain Tom Boon won the Top Scorer of the Tournament with 19 goals to his name and was awarded Rs 10 Lakh, while Hyderabad Toofans' Amandeep Lakra was crowned the Hero Player of the Tournament and was awarded Rs 20 Lakh. (ANI)

