Odisha FC play out draw with Chennaiyin FC

Chennai: Odisha FC played out a 2-2 draw with Chennaiyin FC to move back to sixth place in the Indian Super League table here today. With 22 points, Odisha now have a point ahead of Bengaluru FC, while Chennaiyin FC are five points behind them in eighth. Chennaiyn FC’s seventh game without a win meant they cannot afford to drop points in their last four games if they want to stay in playoff contention. They face Kerala Blasters next on February 7, while Odisha FC return home to play FC Goa on February 6.
