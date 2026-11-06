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Home / Sports / Odisha HC stays Hockey India elections, show-cause notice to state body

Odisha HC stays Hockey India elections, show-cause notice to state body

Court puts on hold December 5 polls and proposed downgrade of state body from permanent to associate member; final hearing on December 9

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:41 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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The Odisha High Court on Friday stayed the Hockey India elections, scheduled for December 5. Representative image/iStock
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The Odisha High Court on Friday stayed the Hockey India elections, scheduled for December 5, as well as the federation’s show-cause notice to Hockey Odisha, which proposed downgrading the state body from a permanent member to an associate member.

A single judge bench of Justice RK Pattnaik passed the interim order while hearing a writ petition filed by Hockey Association of Odisha challenging the minutes of Hockey India’s 120th Executive Body meeting held on October 6 and the show-cause notice issued on October 7.

The final hearing will be held on December 9.

Hockey Odisha had contended that the show-cause notice was legally unsustainable as the term of the current Executive Committee of Hockey India had already expired on September 30.

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