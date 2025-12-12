DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Odisha Masters 2025: Unnati, Tasnim &amp; Rounak march into semifinals in day of upsets

Odisha Masters 2025: Unnati, Tasnim & Rounak march into semifinals in day of upsets

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:55 PM Dec 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], December 12 (ANI): Unnati Hooda, Tasnim Mir, Isharani Baruah, Kiran George and Rounak Chouhan all continued their strong run at the Odisha Masters to secure semi-final spots on Friday, according to a release.

Advertisement

In men's singles second seed Kiran George stayed solid with a commanding 21-11, 21-17 win over Rithvik Sanjeevi in 33 minutes. He will next face Rounak Chouhan, who continued his strong surge by upsetting seventh seed and compatriot Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian 21-19, 22-20 in a tight 41-minute battle. Indonesia's Muhamad Yusuf got the better of top seed Tharun Mannepalli 21-9, 22-20 in 49 minutes.

Advertisement

The women's singles quarterfinals also saw shocks, with Tanya Hemanth defeating third seed and World Junior Championships silver medallist Tanvi Sharma 21-18, 21-17 in 39 minutes to reach the semifinals. She will face fellow Indian Isharani Baruah, who has been in top form this week. Baruah, who began her campaign with a major upset over second seed Pornpicha Choeikeewong and received a walkover in the next round, extended her fine run by beating sixth seed Anmol Kharb 21-16, 21-14 in 41 minutes.

Advertisement

Top seed Unnati Hooda maintained her dominance with a 21-16, 21-15 win over Anupama Upadhyaya and advanced to the semifinals. Tasnim Mir also produced a strong performance, easing past seventh seed Tung Ciou-Tong of Chinese Taipei to complete an all-Indian semifinals lineup in women's singles--assuring India multiple medals.

In women's doubles, Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam delivered a strong performance to outplay sixth seeds Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi 21-12, 21-14 and secure a semifinal berth. However, in men's doubles, pairs Bhargav Ram Arigela/Viswa Tej Gobburu and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy/Sai Pratheek fell to their respective opponents.

Advertisement

In mixed doubles, Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Reshika Uthayasooryan advanced with a confident 21-15, 21-19 win over Indonesia's Nawaf Khoiriyansyah and Nahya Muhyifa in 38 minutes. The fourth-seeded duo of Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh, however, suffered a defeat to Thailand's Tanadon Punpanich and Fungfa Korpthammakit, going down 21-7, 21-8. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts