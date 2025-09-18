Odisha Pro T20 league "aims to nurture new talent": CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], September 18 (ANI): The Odisha Pro T20 League, organised by the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), got underway at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the league would serve as a platform to identify and nurture young cricketing talent from the state.

"The league aims to nurture and bring forth new talent from Odisha, reinforcing the government's commitment to developing sports infrastructure and opportunities," Majhi said.

The League features six teams and 18 matches, with former India cricketers Irfan Pathan and Debashish Mohanty serving as ambassadors.

Pathan lauded the Odisha Pro T20 League being organized by the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA). He believes the tournament can be a stepping stone for young cricketers in the state.

"This will give opportunity to a lot of young talents. It will profit Odisha cricket a lot... I am hoping that a lot of players will reach the top level in this," Pathan remarked.

Irfan Pathan, a premier fast bowler and one of India's most celebrated cricketers, brings a wealth of international experience and deep regional roots to the league, and joining him is Debasish Mohanty, a trailblazer from Odisha for the sport in India. Sanjay Raul, a Former International Cricketer (BCCI Match Referee), will be the match referee for the entirety of the league.

The league will be a single-leg event that will be played from September 17 to September 26, with two matches almost every day.

The prize money for the Tournament will be divided into Rs 50,00,000 for the champions and Rs 25,00,000 for the runners-up. The player of the match will be awarded Rs 10,000 each match, and the player of the series will get Rs 1,00,000. The best batsman and bowler of the league will get Rs 50,000 respectively.

The Odisha Pro T20 League, comprising six teams, namely, Cuttack Panthers, Bhubaneswar Tigers, Rourkela Steelers, Puri Titans, Sambalpur Warriors and Keonjhar Miners, aims to showcase local talent, create a competitive and professional cricketing environment, and engage communities across the region. (ANI)

