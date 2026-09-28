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Home / Sports / Odisha Runs Together: Statewide promo run unites 32 locations on World Tourism Day

Odisha Runs Together: Statewide promo run unites 32 locations on World Tourism Day

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ANI
Updated At : 11:02 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 28 (ANI): Odisha witnessed a remarkable celebration of fitness, tourism and community participation on World Tourism Day as thousands of people across the State came together for a synchronised statewide Promo Run organised by the Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha, to promote the upcoming OMC Puri Coastal Marathon 2026.

According to a press release, held simultaneously across 32 locations--spanning districts and Municipal Corporations statewide--the initiative brought together more than 10,000 runners, creating an unprecedented statewide running movement under the common message of a fitter and more active Odisha.

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The initiative marked the first time such a large-scale running activity was conducted simultaneously across multiple locations in the State, with participants taking to the streets on the same day Odisha celebrated World Tourism Day.

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From urban centres to district towns across the State, runners, citizens, local communities and stakeholders took part, turning the Promo Run into a collective celebration of health, fitness and Odisha's tourism potential.

District-level and corporation-level authorities played a crucial role in the successful execution of the statewide Promo Run, working closely with the Department of Tourism and local stakeholders to coordinate the runs and facilitate participation across all locations.

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The initiative also served as the first major statewide promotional activity leading up to the OMC Puri Coastal Marathon 2026, scheduled for December 13 in Puri.

The marathon is envisioned as a unique sporting and tourism experience, bringing together runners while showcasing Odisha's rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, spectacular coastline, hospitality and the spiritual significance of Puri.

The synchronised runs across Odisha also reinforced the message that running can serve as a powerful medium to promote healthier lifestyles while creating awareness about tourism destinations and sporting initiatives.

With the successful completion of the statewide Promo Run, Odisha has set the tone for the OMC Puri Coastal Marathon 2026, as the State moves towards hosting a major running event in Puri this December.

The journey now moves to Puri, where the OMC Puri Coastal Marathon will bring together the spirit of running, tourism and Odisha's unique cultural and natural identity on December 13. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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