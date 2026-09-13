Odisha T20 League 2026: Defending champions Kataka Panthers unveil squad and official team song

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], September 13 (ANI): Armed with an electrifying roster of seasoned campaigners and explosive young prodigies, defending champions Kataka Panthers are fully geared up to conquer the upcoming Odisha T20 League 2026 once again.

The reigning kings of Odisha cricket officially launched their high-voltage campaign following a spirited welcome ceremony and official team song launch hosted by franchise owner Jay Bharat Spices Pvt. Ltd. (Bharat Masala) at their Ramdaspur facility in Barang, Cuttack. With morale soaring and tactical preparations entering top gear, the Panthers are looking ahead with sheer grit and conviction to tackle statewide challenges head-on and script back-to-back championship triumphs.

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Organised under the aegis of the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), the 10-day tournament will run from September 20 to September 29, 2026, at the historic Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Kataka Panthers represent one of the oldest cities of Odisha, which boasts a glorious history of more than 1,000 years, carrying the deep-rooted emotions of thousands of passionate cricket enthusiasts across the state.

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Anchoring this legacy is the exuberant pedigree and experience of skipper Biplab Samantaray, who has represented Deccan Chargers Hyderabad (2012) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2013), and notably has a half-century to his credit in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Panthers begin their title defence in the tournament opener on September 20 against Sambalpur Warriors.

Leading from the front, Kataka Panthers Captain Biplab Samantaray underlined the squad's synergy, focus on tournament dynamics and relentless hunger.

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“Walking onto the ground as defending champions is a tremendous badge of honour, but it also demands utter responsibility and zero room for complacency. The incredible love and reception from the Bharat Masala family has supercharged our dressing room. In a compact 17-match tournament featuring quality outfits like Sambalpur Warriors, Bhubaneswar Tigers, Puri Titans, Keonjhar Miners, and Rourkela Steelers, every single league game carries massive weight,” he said.

“Our goal is to dominate early, stay consistent, and aim straight for that top spot on the table to secure a direct berth in the final on September 29. In T20 cricket, you can never relax or take any opponent lightly—we’ve seen world-class sides falter on any given day. We have built an electrifying squad that blends fearless power-hitters, versatile all-rounders, and sharp bowlers. Every player is hungry, locked in on our processes, and prepared to give 200% on the field to bring back-to-back championship trophies home for Cuttack,” he added.

Echoing the captain's confidence while emphasising squad readiness, tournament strategy and player progression, Head Coach Pravanjan Mullick stated, “Bharat Masala has demonstrated exemplary trust in this squad, and having lifted the trophy together last season with Biplab steering the ship on the field and myself coaching from the dugout, our winning chemistry is rock solid. With only 17 matches deciding the destiny of the championship, every fixture is virtually a knockout. All five opposing franchises will come out with aggressive intent to dethrone the champions, which is why we’ve built an electrifying and adaptable lineup capable of absorbing Barabati's pressure.”

“Beyond defending our title, this league is an extraordinary showcase for our players, with national spotters and IPL scouts analysing every game. It’s been a couple of seasons since Odisha players broke into IPL franchises, and our boys have the raw talent, mental fortitude, and firepower to bridge that gap. We are fully prepared to dictate terms from match one on September 20 right through to the final on September 29,” he added.

Franchise owner Susanta Kumar Panda, Managing Director of Jay Bharat Spices Pvt. Ltd. (Bharat Masala), lauded the team’s fearless spirit and highlighted their long-term vision.

“Our core mission is to unearth grassroots cricketing talent from Odisha’s villages and provide them a direct pathway to national and international cricket. As defending champions, we want the boys to pour all their heart and energy into the tournament, working towards our ultimate dream of an Odisha IPL franchise,” he said.

Founder and Chairman of Bharat Masala, Surendra Nath Panda, blessed the players, reminding them of the unyielding thousand-year legacy of Cuttack and Lord Jagannath’s divine blessings that ensure Odisha’s warriors fight relentlessly and never back down.

Final Squad: Biplab Samantaray (Captain), Piyush Mantri, Sibun Nanda, Sourav Gouda, Priyanshu Mohanty, Soumyaranjan Biswal, Subham Satrujit, Raaz Yadav, M Goutam Gopal, Kartik Biswal, Subhasis Mallick, D Ayush, Prasant Rana, Abhiroop Das, Abhishek Singh, Sarthak S Prakash. (ANI)

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