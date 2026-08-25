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Home / Sports / Odisha T20 League 2026 to begin on September 18 at Barabati Stadium

Odisha T20 League 2026 to begin on September 18 at Barabati Stadium

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ANI
Updated At : 05:28 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Cuttack (Odisha) [India], August 25 (ANI): The excitement is building among cricket fans as the Odisha T20 League 2026 gears up to bring some of the state's finest and most promising cricketers together at the iconic Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, which has hosted international matches in the past.

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The tournament is scheduled to take place from September 18 to 27, giving local players an important platform to showcase their skills and compete at a high level, according to a press release from OCA.

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The 2026 season will also celebrate Odisha's strong regional cricketing culture, with teams representing different parts of the state. Franchises from Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Kandujhar, Puri, Rourkela and Sambalpur will take part in the tournament, adding a strong local connection to the competition.

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With players from different districts coming together, the league is expected to provide young cricketers with valuable match experience and an opportunity to perform in front of a wider audience.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) Secretary Sanjay Behera expressed his delight.

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"We are very happy that the Odisha T20 League 2026 is set to begin on September 18. The tournament will continue until September 27, and we are looking forward to an exciting season of cricket at the Barabati Stadium," he said.

Behera also highlighted the role the league can play in helping local cricketers take the next step in their careers.

"The league provides a very important platform for cricketers from Odisha. It gives them the opportunity to play competitive cricket, gain valuable experience and showcase their talent. We hope this tournament will help many players take the next step in their careers," he said.

With the tournament set to bring together regional pride, young talent and competitive T20 cricket, the Odisha T20 League 2026 promises to be an important event on the state's cricket calendar. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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