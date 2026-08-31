Odisha T20 League CM Trophy returns with six franchises set to compete at Barabati Stadium

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 31 (ANI): The stage is set for another exciting chapter in Odisha cricket as the Odisha T20 League CM Trophy returns with six franchises set to compete for the title at the iconic Barabati Stadium in Cuttack from September 20 to 29.

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The tournament, which has been named the CM Trophy to reflect the vision and support of the Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi towards the development and promotion of cricket and sports in Odisha, will provide a major platform for the state's emerging cricketers to showcase their talent on a bigger stage, according to a release.

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The trophy was unveiled in the presence of the Office Bearers of Odisha Cricket Association, marking the formal launch of the second edition of the tournament. The event was attended by Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, President, OCA, Prabhat Bhol, Joint Secretary, OCA, Bikash Pradhan, Treasurer, OCA, and Pratap Chandra Pradhan, Apex Council Member, OCA.

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The six participating teams are Cuttack Panthers, Bhubaneswar Tigers, Rourkela Steelers, Keonjhar Miners, Puri Titans and Sambalpur Warriors. The players' draft will be held on September 6, ahead of the 17-match tournament.

The previous edition saw Cuttack Panthers emerge as champions, and the six teams will now look to build on that competition and challenge for the trophy in the new season.

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For Odisha's young cricketers, the league will provide an opportunity to play competitive T20 cricket under lights at one of the state's most iconic venues, Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

With experienced players, coaches and franchise support around them, the tournament is expected to help youngsters gain valuable match experience and take the next step in their careers.

Speaking about the tournament, Odisha Cricket Association President Pankaj Lochan Mohanty said, as quoted in the release, "The Odisha T20 League CM Trophy is an important step towards strengthening the cricketing ecosystem in the state. Our focus is not only on organising a competitive tournament but also on creating a platform where young players can perform, learn and grow. We want Odisha's talented cricketers to get the exposure they need to take their careers forward."

The league will also place a strong focus on giving Odisha's players greater visibility. With matches being played at the Barabati Stadium and broadcast to a wider audience, the youngsters will have an opportunity to catch the attention of scouts and teams beyond the state.

The 17-match tournament will be played entirely at the Barabati Stadium from September 20 to 29, with an exhibition women's match also scheduled on the final day.

With six franchises, 17 competitive matches and a pool of young cricketers eager to make their mark, the Odisha T20 League CM Trophy promises to be more than just a domestic T20 competition. It will be a platform for Odisha's next generation to dream bigger, perform under pressure and take their first steps towards opportunities at the highest levels of the game. (ANI)

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