Odisha, Uttar Pradesh clinch victories at 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 8 (ANI): The Hockey Association of Odisha and Uttar Pradesh Hockey stood victorious in their respective matches at the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship 2025 on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The first match on Tuesday was played between the Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Maharashtra in Division 'A' in which the Hockey Association registered a 3-0 victory. Captain Kiro Sanjana (3') started adding the numbers on the scoreboard for her side from the first quarter. Priyanka Minz (53') and Sweety Kujur (58') also scored one goal each to secure a comfortable win, a release said.

In the next match, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 3-2 in Division 'A'. Naina (19'), Akansha Mitra (40') and Arika Kumari (49') scored for Uttar Pradesh Hockey, whereas Captain Tanvi (39') and Alvina Bee (50') managed to score two goals for Hockey Madhya Pradesh but fell short.

Advertisement

In the next match, Hockey Jharkhand played a 1-1 draw against Hockey Haryana in Division 'A'. Guljan Kumari (2') scored for Hockey Jharkhand. On the other hand, Nancy Saroha (43') played an equaliser for Hockey Haryana. Also, the other match between Hockey Mizoram and Delhi in Division 'A' was officially forfeited in favour of Hockey Mizoram.

In Division 'B', Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey defeated Hockey Karnataka 4-1. Mehak Saini (24', 40') scored a brace, whereas Mansi Saroj (12') and Saif Waniya (34') also scored one goal each for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey. In response, Captain A.G. Pearlin Ponnamma (53') scored the consolation goal for Hockey Karnataka.

Advertisement

In the other match, Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Kerala Hockey 6-0, in Division 'B'. Minakshi (23', 35') and Mukta (24', 52') scored a total of four goals together to put Hockey Uttarakhand in a strong position in the game, joined by Kartika (7') and Aashmi (19') also scored on goal each to take the game further away from Kerala Hockey.

In the last match today, Chhattisgarh Hockey defeated Hockey Gujarat 8-2. Manpreet Kaur (19', 31', 44', 45') stood out as the top goal scorer as she scored four goals throughout the match. Praja Twinkal (29', 32', 44') also scored a hat-trick for Chhattisgarh Hockey. Captain Anjli Ekka (9') also contributed with one goal to affirm their position in the game. On the other side, Shitalben Maida (27') and Komal Ghadge (60') managed to score two goals for Hockey Gujarat, but in vain. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)