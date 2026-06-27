Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 27 (ANI): Odisha's rising para-badminton sensation, Akash Ranjan Mund, has scripted history on the global stage at the recently concluded World Abilitysport Youth Games 2026 in Mersin, Turkey (June 18-22).

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The 21-year-old prodigy from Kalahandi district put on a masterclass performance, capturing three individual medals--two Gold and one Silver--to cement his status as one of India's brightest para-sports prospects.

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Competing in the highly competitive SL3 category (designated for athletes with lower limb impairments), Mund absolutely dominated the international field. He clinched his first Gold medal in the Men's Singles (SL3) event after a gruelling campaign, followed by a second Gold in the Mixed Doubles (SL3-SU5) category. He narrowly missed out on a clean sweep, settling for a hard-fought Silver medal in the Men's Doubles (SL3-SU5) event.

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The champion returned home on Friday to a hero's welcome at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Family, fans, and sports officials gathered in large numbers, showering the young athlete with flowers and traditional sweets to celebrate his monumental feat. Additional Secretary of Sports, Bijaya Swain, felicitated Akash and invited him as a special guest for the third day of the 65th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships.

"Winning for the country is the greatest feeling," Mund told reporters at the Kalinga Stadium. "This is just the beginning. My focus is now on training harder and bringing more glory to Odisha and India on the road to the future Paralympics in Los Angeles."

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Sports analysts and state authorities have hailed Akash's historic run as a massive boost for para-sports infrastructure and encouragement in Odisha, proving that grit and determination can conquer any barrier. (ANI)

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