Home / Sports / "Of course, there's a bit of pressure...": DC bowling coach ahead of must-win clash against MI

"Of course, there's a bit of pressure...": DC bowling coach ahead of must-win clash against MI

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to return to winning ways as they take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in a must-win encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday
ANI
Updated At : 10:52 PM May 20, 2025 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI): The Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to return to winning ways as they take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in a must-win encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday.

Reflecting on the season so far and their upcoming match against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals' bowling coach Munaf Patel admitted there is a bit of pressure.

"Of course, there's a bit of pressure as it is a must-win game for us. If we lose this one (against MI), we will be out of the tournament," he said, according to a DC press release,

"Yes, there were some mistakes and we were not able to capitalise on some occasions. But the atmosphere in the team is very good and we are still very positive. We are just focusing on the next game," he added.

Munaf Patel lavished praise on wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul. "He is doing extraordinary batting. He has batted on different spots and has still managed to score runs. He has put his hand up whenever the team needed. Overall, he has been doing a great job for us," he said.

Asked about pacer Mitchell Starc's absence, the former right-handed fast bowler said, "(Mitchell) Starc has been a very important player for us. He is someone who bowls quick and has the ability to swing as well. We are playing in Mumbai where there is bounce and swing. So, definitely, it matters but we will have to look towards other options in his absence."

Delhi Capitals are presently placed at number 5 in the points table with 13 points from 12 matches. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

