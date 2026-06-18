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Home / Sports / "Off to a winning start": Harry Kane hails after England's 4-2 win over Croatia in FIFA WC

"Off to a winning start": Harry Kane hails after England's 4-2 win over Croatia in FIFA WC

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ANI
Updated At : 06:28 AM Jun 18, 2026 IST
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Texas [US], June 18 (ANI): England captain Harry Kane said his side made a strong start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign after a commanding 4-2 win over Croatia in their Group L opener at the Dallas Stadium on Wednesday (local time).

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Taking to X, Kane credited the team's second-half performance and praised the collective effort behind the victory.

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"Off to a winning start. Second half set the standard for us, credit to all the boys for a huge shift. Thank you for your support," Kane wrote.

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Kane scored twice, Jude Bellingham produced a standout second-half strike, while substitute Marcus Rashford added a late goal to complete the victory as Thomas Tuchel's side overcame a determined Croatian challenge.

England were handed an early opportunity when Noni Madueke was fouled by Luka Modric inside the box, winning a penalty in the 11th minute.

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Dominik Livakovic initially saved Kane's effort, but VAR ruled that the goalkeeper had stepped off his line early, forcing a retake. Kane converted the second attempt to give England the lead.

Croatia responded well and levelled the score in the 36th minute through Martin Baturina. Luka Sucic's incisive run ended with a cut-back to Baturina, who fired a powerful shot past Jordan Pickford during a strong phase of Croatian pressure.

The England skipper Kane delivered a commanding display, scoring a brace against Croatia, with one goal coming from the penalty spot in the 12th minute and another in the 42nd minute, helping England secure a strong start to their campaign.

Kane became only the second England player to score in three separate FIFA World Cup tournaments (2018, 2022, 2026), joining legend David Beckham (1998, 2002, 2006).

The Bayern Munich striker also equalled another major milestone, reaching 10 FIFA World Cup goals -- the joint-most by an England player alongside Gary Lineker.

In addition, Kane set a new global benchmark by scoring the most non-penalty shootout penalties in FIFA World Cup history, taking his tally to five.

During the clash, Ivan Perisic also became the second player to register an assist at four different FIFA World Cup tournaments. The Croatian player joined Argentine legend Lionel Messi as the only players in history to achieve the feat. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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