 Oh boy! Men to compete in artistic swimming — formerly called synchro — at Paris Olympics : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Oh boy! Men to compete in artistic swimming — formerly called synchro — at Paris Olympics

Oh boy! Men to compete in artistic swimming — formerly called synchro — at Paris Olympics

‘By keeping men out you’re limiting the sport. By including men you’re going to see an upshift in the popularity and the numbers’

Oh boy! Men to compete in artistic swimming — formerly called synchro — at Paris Olympics

Photo for representation. Reuters



Fukuoka, July 17

Snicker if you wish. Guffaw for good measure. Bill May and other male synchronised swimmers — now called artistic swimmers — have heard the putdowns before.

But they’re getting the last laugh.

Men have competed in synchro at the lower levels for decades. Now they’re being included in the Olympics, meaning next year’s Summer Games in Paris.

“I think it’s a huge opportunity for the sport to grow and attract more men,” May told the Associated Press at the World Aquatics Championships. “By keeping men out you’re limiting the sport. By including men you’re going to see an upshift in the popularity and the numbers.”      

May looks like a lean bodybuilder. He was among the first men to compete when synchro was included in the worlds for the first time in 2015. And he worked for 17 years at Cirque du Soleil doing water-themed shows. He has come out of competitive retirement for a chance to compete at the Olympics.

“There has always been that misconception that it’s a female-only sport, or that it’s for wimps, or that it’s not a difficult sport,” the 44-year-old May said. “Anyone that has anything negative to say about the sport — boy, female, anyone. Just try it and you’ll know it’s the most difficult sport in the world.”    

This is not the synchronised swimming that your parents or grandparents watched — the water ballet that made few waves below the flowery rubber caps and permanent smiles. It’s estranged from the sport introduced at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

The acrobatic team event, in particular, features lifts, throws and flips, and diving routines launched off the shoulders of teammates treading water below. It’s gymnastics on water and concussions are a risk.

Interested men often confront the stereotypes.

Beginning in elementary school, 18-year-old American Kenny Gaudet dreamed of being a synchronised swimmer. He made it, but it wasn’t easy.

“It makes me emotional just to think about the problems we all went through and the struggles we all had just to get a chance to swim and do what we love,” said Gaudet who competed at this year’s worlds.

“So much bullying. So much slander. So much hate,” he added. “Just because of my gender, just because I’m a male in artistic swimming. When I first started I wanted to quit so many times. Growing up my peers would ask why I’m doing a female sport, why am I being like a girl and degrade me for doing what I love to do.”

One aspect of Adam Andrasko’s job as the head of USA Artistic Swimming is recruiting men. He said there are about 100 participating in the United States, up from 25 just four years ago.

“There hasn’t been a good foundation of growth,” Andrasko said. “You haven’t had the farm system.”       

A few countries at the world championships have male swimmers, including the United States, Japan, Germany and China. Spain and Italy also have top competitors.

“There aren’t a lot of countries with strong males,” in the international competition, Andrasko said, noting men often lack the flexibility to compete. “So you might not see a lot of males swimming in the Olympics. I’m concerned it goes to the Olympic Games and we don’t see a male participating. I definitely have that fear.”         

“To this point,” he added, “women are still far better at this sport than a man.”          

Another fear, apparently unfounded, is that women might resent the men competing in the sport. Men will compete in only team events at the Olympics. Teams have a maximum of eight members — with a limit of two men — which means men might crowd out some women.

There is no requirement for men to be included.

Asked about any acrimony, two-time American Olympian Anita Alvarez replied: “No, not at all.”

Alvarez has blacked out twice in the last two years while competing and had to be resuscitated. She’s been cleared to compete with no diagnosis except physical or mental exhaustion. Holding her breath for too long underwater is also suspected.

Men can add some physicality to routines, and their presence could lead to a wider audience. Alvarez also credits May with choreography skills that he picked up with Cirque du Soleil.

“Having the inclusion of both males and females will make it more open for young boys and young girls to dream of being in the Olympics, parents wanting to start their kids,” Alvarez said.

She ran off her workout routine, sure to scare away men and women — equally.

“We’re training eight-plus hours a day, treading water all day,” she said. “You have to be able to count time and work with music. You have to be able to watch your patterns and stay in line. We don’t wear goggles when we compete. You’re holding your breath. You don’t touch the bottom. There are so many elements that go into it that people don’t see.”

And we’re about to see more men trying it. AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal

2
Himachal

Himachal rain fury: Cloudburst hits Kullu’s Raison early morning; 1 dead, 3 injured

3
Haryana

Monsoon Fury: Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in Himachal

4
Himachal

Pong reservoir level rises, BBMB releases water

5
Punjab

Three brimming dams a worry for BBMB authorities

6
Punjab

Monsoon fury: Border village in Punjab turns into islets

7
Punjab

Overnight rain inundates several villages in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

8
Nation

Near-extinct Kashmiri rugs find new lease of life

9
Nation

Ultras 'sneaking into' Manipur, Jaishankar cautions Myanmar

10
Chandigarh

Rain likely in Chandigarh for next five days

Don't Miss

View All
Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Pakistani man finds ‘best place’ to catch rich people, begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

Mann visits flood-hit areas, slams delay in silt removal
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir
J & K

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir

Top News

Cloudburst hits Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu early morning, one dead

Himachal rain fury: Cloudburst hits Kullu’s Raison early morning; 1 dead, 3 injured

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal triggering landsl...

Calling special Assembly session in June was ‘breach of law’, Punjab governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

Calling special Assembly session in June was ‘breach of law’, Punjab governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

Purohit's response came two days after Mann urged him to sig...

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Many farmers have come up with idea of setting up paddy nurs...

Opposition unity is going to be a game-changer: Congress

Opposition unity is going to be a game-changer, says Congress ahead of Bengaluru meet

The conclave in Bengaluru is being attended by 26 Opposition...

A meeting of ‘opportunists and power-hungry’ leaders: BJP on Opposition meet in Bengaluru

A meeting of ‘opportunists and power-hungry’ leaders: BJP on Opposition meet in Bengaluru

Said such an alliance will not do any good for the country a...


Cities

View All

Trial run of web channel to telecast Gurbani next week

Gurbani telecast from Darbar Sahib: Trial run of web channel next week

Govt offices to open at 9 am

Low enrolment in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, private colleges blame centralised admission

Pungrain godown dacoity: Arhtiya who bought stolen wheat from gang identified

Jandiala Guru residents irked over frequent breach of nullah

PGI under strain: Staff crunch ails PGI, rising patient rush adds to trouble

PGI under strain: Staff crunch ails PGI, rising patient rush adds to trouble

Mortar found in Sukhna Choe, Army team takes it in possession

Rain likely in Chandigarh for next five days

Water samples collected from villages of Mohali, supply to Balongi disconnected

Zirakpur: Gang of ATM card thieves busted, 3 members held

Delhi services control row: SC hints at referring challenge to Centre’s ordinance to constitution bench

Delhi services control row: SC hints at referring challenge to Centre’s ordinance to constitution bench

Water level of Yamuna in Delhi rises slightly to 205.58 metres, still above danger mark

Yamuna water level rising but not a threat to people in Delhi: Atishi

Traffic movement resumes on Ring Road after Yamuna water level recedes; few restrictions still in place

Delhi flood: No apex panel meeting in 2 years

Gushing waters: Flood of memories torments people

Gushing waters: Flood of memories torments people

CRPF jawans, officers extend helping hand

Balbir Singh Seechewal leads from the front in flood relief

3,910 seek medical aid in flood-hit Jalandhar areas

Admn starts process to plug breach at Gatta Mundi Kasu

Illegal commercial buildings thrive in Zone D, Ludhiana MC in slumber

Illegal commercial buildings thrive in Zone D, Ludhiana MC in slumber

People from flood-hit areas complain of diarrhoea, skin infections in Ludhiana

Major fire breaks out at toy factory in Ludhiana

Two nabbed with heroin, 11 mobile phones in Ludhiana

Woman, parents booked for duping husband of Rs 70 lakh

Boil water before drinking, says Health Department to Patiala residents

Boil water before drinking, says Health Department to Patiala residents

Day after death of 8-yr-old, Patiala admn says water provided by MC fit for drinking